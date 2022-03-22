Report: Broncos to Reunite Russell Wilson with Ex-Seahawks RT?

Seattle is also in the mix for Shell's services.

Contrary to what the brain trust publicly espouses, the Denver Broncos are not done addressing its void at right tackle.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Monday that former Seattle Seahawks RT Brandon Shell paid a free-agent visit to Denver, which could "possibly reunite" new quarterback Russell Wilson with the 6-foot-5, 324-pound blocker.

"Broncos in market for a right tackle. So is Seattle, which has interest in re-signing him," Fowler noted.

Shell, 30, was a 2016 fifth-round pick of the Jets, for whom he made 49 appearances, including 40 starts, across four seasons. The South Carolina product signed a two-year deal with Seattle in 2020, starting 11 games that year and 10 games amid the 2021 campaign, grading out as Pro Football Focus' No. 51 OT among 83 qualifiers.

If signed, Shell would join a position group featuring veteran newcomer Tom Compton and retained incumbent Calvin Anderson. His addition would come as a mild surprise after Broncos general manager George Paton claimed the team "feel[s] good" about Compton and Anderson and hinted at addressing the spot via next month's NFL Draft.

"We’re going to continue to add among the offensive line, whether through free agency or the draft," Paton said on March 18. "We still have nine picks and feel good about those picks. [We have] a second and two thirds, so we feel good about that. [We have] two fourths in the Top 10. We’re going to keep addressing our team and addressing the line. We still have some cap room to do some things, and we have a lot draft capital as well.”

