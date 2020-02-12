Mile High Huddle
Breaking Down the 2020 Broncos: Is Edge Rusher Still a Roster Strength?

Erick Trickel

If there was any position on the defensive side of the ball that you could say was in solid shape for the Denver Broncos going into the offseason, it’d be at outside linebacker. With Von Miller entering his 10th year, Bradley Chubb working back from an injury, and two second-year players returning that flashed potential in 2019, Denver can get by. 

But is 'getting by' enough if the Broncos want to compete? And is edge rusher still a strength of this team? The answer requires a more in-depth analysis and honesty. 

When the Broncos won Super Bowl 50, it was off the strength and depth of their pass rushers. With Von Miller, DeMarcus Ware, Shane Ray, and Shaquil Barrett, the Broncos' pass rush was the tip of the spear that brought home the Lombardi Trophy. 

Granted, that year the Broncos also had the players to generate interior pressure on the defensive line, which can't be said of their 2020 counterparts — yet. So the question that needs to be asked is, are the Broncos' pass rushers in 2020 equal to the ones they had then?

That's a difficult question to answer because we don't have a crystal ball, compared to being able to look back to 2015 with 20/20 hindsight. It's hard to look at the two sets of four edge rushers from those two squads separated by five seasons and not feel that Denver is close in talent and potential but it doesn't get us any closer to a real answer. 

In the video above, I break down the Broncos' depth at edge and why it's a slight concern. For multiple reasons, Malik Reed and Justin Hollins are hard to bet on despite the flashes each showed at times last season. Both showed upside but were very inconsistent. Growth should be expected in year two, but will it be enough to elevate the Broncos?

It would be a good idea to bring in an edge rusher or two either via the draft or college free-agent pool and let them compete with the two second-year players. 

Having more players for competition is never a bad thing, especially for the depth spots on the roster.

