Insider Shares Bold Takeaways from Broncos Camp: 'Bo Nix Can Level Up'
As Denver Broncos training camp has marched ahead into its second week, we've learned a lot about this team and how it's shaping up. The Broncos' roster is incredibly deep, with most of the position battles coming on the second team or bottom-of-the-squad competitions for the last one or two spots.
We've been covering every aspect of what's taking place at Broncos camp daily, but it can be refreshing and, at times, edifying when an outside pair of eyes swoops in and shares a unique take on the proceedings, especially when that someone is an expert or an insider.
Enter The MMQB's Albert Breer, who spent a day at Broncos Camp recently, and shared five takeaways on what we saw. Let's examine each of Breer's takeaways.
1. This is Sean Payton's Program
"This is now a full-fledged Sean Payton program, and one that now looks capable of doing what Sean Payton did in New Orleans, which was contend, year in and year out," Breer said.
Analysis: Payton's Broncos are a far cry from their 2022 counterparts under Nathaniel Hackett who rested starters often and didn't play anyone in the preseason. Payton's summer approach is more old-school, though not reckless, in that he's looking for his team to build up a callus for the long slog and war of attrition that is the 17-game regular season.
This year, that physical and demanding approach led to a few early injuries, most of which have struck the inside linebacker corps, but the Broncos will be better for it, especially having (so far) escaped anything too serious.
Beyond the core philosophy and approach to Broncos training camp, Breer sees all the parallels to Payton's decade-plus run with the New Orleans Saints, a team that almost always contended for the playoffs and won a Super Bowl. Payton has checked all the personnel boxes, and entering Year 3 of his regime, his offense and core ethos has seeped into the foundations of the club.
Now it's time to make good on it all.
2. Big Leap at the Skill Positions
"If there's a spot that I think there's going to be a big leap, it's probably at the skill positions on offense," Breer said.
Analysis: It's great to hear Breer say this because it's been a common theme around here at Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle. The Broncos' skill positions haven't gotten the respect they deserve, and that's a good thing; let them fly under the radar.
The Broncos are much better off at wide receiver than most will allow. The addition of Evan Engram is poised to be a force multiplier. And the Broncos' upgrades at running back will lead to a night-and-day difference in rushing production come the regular season.
But in order to maximize all these pieces, it takes just the right triggerman...
3. Bo Nix Can Level Up This Year
"They think he's bigger, stronger, better arm, more athletic than anyone ever thought. And so they think there's still levels to his game," Breer said. "The big area where he should take a step this year, in his second year, is in his command of the offense, his ability to adjust and change things on the fly."
Analysis: There are those straggling Nix critics who aren't yet willing to give him the credit he deserves, instead attributing his stunning rookie successes to the "right fit" and "the system." That's okay, and as Breer says in his piece, the Broncos believe there's much, much more to Nix's game, and Payton is intent upon extracting it this year.
As Nix goes, so will the skill positions and the destiny of the 2025 Broncos. Remember, this kid threw 20-plus touchdowns in his final eight games as a rookie. Extrapolate that over the course of a full season, and we're talking about a total north of 40 touchdowns. Keep sleepin' on Nix.
4. Huge Additions to Defense
"Two big additions to the defense, which was perhaps the best defense in football last year. Both coming from the 49ers, both guys the 49ers hated to lose," Breer said. "Talanoa Hufanga at safety and then Dre Greenlaw at linebacker."
Analysis: I know I already used this verbiage, but if the Broncos can keep Greenlaw and Hufanga healthy, talk about a force multiplier. The Broncos fielded a top-five defense without them last year that led the NFL in sacks.
If there was a missing factor to the 2024 defense, it was a leaky rushing defense (at times) and not as many takeaways as you'd like to see. Health willing, these two defensive additions will make a huge difference on that side of the ledger.
There's a reason people continue to buzz about the Broncos being the NFL's No. 1 defense in 2025. This team just needs a little luck by way of the injury bug.
5. Secondary is Incredibly Strong
"That secondary should be a real strength and that's because they might have the best corner group in football here," Breer said.
Analysis: We all know how good Patrick Surtain II is, but what was especially eye-opening was Breer's comment about Riley Moss, whom he called "probably one of the best number twos in football." This goes to further show that the Jahdae Barron pick wasn't an indictment on Moss; it was about adding elite depth and playmaking to the position.
It's Ja'Quan McMillian who's not been able to sleep too well since the Barron selection. Internally, Moss is viewed as a crucial piece to this defense. And if you look at how the Broncos' passing defense regressed down the stretch while he was injured, you'll see how much of a glue guy he really is.
If the boundary corner opposite of Surtain can't hold up, it creates a feast for crows, as opposing quarterbacks can just stay away from the Defensive Player of the Year and pick on that weakness on the boundary. But the drawback to relying on Moss is that he hasn't been able to stay on the field in his two years as a pro.
In the event that Moss goes down again, the Broncos can kick Barron outside and insert McMillian back into the slot and keep on chuggin' along. That was the beauty of the Barron pick.
Beyond the top four corners, the Broncos also have Kris Abrams-Draine, who showed late last year that he absolutely belongs. That gives Denver five solid options at cornerback, with guys like Damarri Mathis battling for that sixth spot.