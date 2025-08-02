Broncos Camp Notebook | Day 8: News & Notes
The Denver Broncos were back at it on Saturday for Day 8 of training camp. Saturday's format would be a bit different, however, as the Broncos held their first scrimmage.
Dya 8 was kicked off by some absolutely huge news and a phenomenal development. Let's get into the news and notes.
Zach Allen Extended
Allen got paid. The All-Pro defensive lineman signed a four-year, $102 million extension, with $69.5 million guaranteed.
Over The Cap, released Allen's cap hits for each of the next five years.
- 2025: $14.3M
- 2026: $28.6M
- 2027: $30.7M
- 2028: $30.1M
- 2029: $30.3M
Allen becomes the third-highest-paid interior defender in the NFL, behind only Kansas City's Chris Jones and New England's Milton Williams. Allen secured the bag, as it were.
"This whole process the way it was handled, to be able to go through all of this with the amount of trust and belief in each other. Really it is kind of a family atmosphere," Allen said after practice. "I’m just really blessed to have the people in my life and the people on this team to believe in me and made this all possible. I just love what we’re building here, and I just can’t state that enough. It’s all about the culture here... It really is a blessing to be part of the Denver Broncos organization [and] be living in Denver. I’m just highly blessed, and it’s a great day.”
Next up, the Broncos have to decide what they're doing with rush linebacker Nik Bonitto, and Allen's fellow defensive linemen John Franklin-Myers and Malcolm Roach, all of whom are also entering a contract year.
Injuries
Linebackers Dre Greenlaw (quad) and Alex Singleton (thumb) were out on the grass. Greenlaw didn't participate in Saturday's scrimmage, but Singleton inexplicably did.
“He [Singleton] has got a thumb, and part of it is just the wound and the incisions," head coach Sean Payton said after practice. "If we had a playoff game tomorrow, he’d have a club on him and be playing, but we don’t have a playoff game tomorrow and he’s smart. So we’ll see him pretty soon.”
Greenlaw is expected back next week, with Singleton having a slight chance at the first preseason game next weekend, if the Broncos want to give him any snaps.
Rookie outside linebacker Que Robinson missed his fourth straight practice with a bone bruise. Linebacker Drew Sanders still has upwards of two months before he'll be able to return, after suffering a foot injury one week ago.
Wide receiver A.T. Perry remains on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. One situation to watch is fullback Michael Burton, whom 9NEWS' Mike Klis reported was out on the field but didn't participate in Saturday's practice.
Bo Nix Strikes Back
By most accounts, the Broncos defense won the day again, but after throwing two interceptions on Day 7, Nix delivered a convincing counterpunch. As DNVR's Zac Stevens writes, Nix began the team period by completing a no-look pass to Devaughn Vele, throwing across his body to connect.
Nix would complete to Troy Franklin for a 20-yard gain. Nix did get picked off in the second period by Patrick Surtain II, but the second-year quarterback immediately responded by connecting with Courtland Sutton on a "beautiful" fade for six.
Stevens reports that Nix was able to later move the Broncos down the field in the two-minute drill. Alas, the offense stalled at the 15-yard line.
Was Nix perfect on Day 8? No. But against an elite defense that, by now, can anticipate almost everything the offense is going to throw at it, Nix showed his resilience and bounced back.
Imagine Nix and the offense going against a defense that isn't able to anticipate every formation, shift, and pre-snap call. We'll get to see what that looks like next Thursday when the Broncos hold a joint practice with the San Francisco 49ers ahead of their preseason game on Saturday.
