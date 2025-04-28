Broncos' 15 UDFA Signings: Breaking Down Roster Paths & Challenges
The Denver Broncos' history with undrafted free agents is probably the best in the NFL over the past 25 years. The Broncos have had 20 seasons out of the last 21 with an undrafted player making the roster, including some greats like Chris Harris Jr., Shaq Barrett, Phillip Lindsay, C.J. Anderson, and Ja’Quan McMillian.
Last year, offensive tackle Frank Crum and running back Blake Watson made the final roster. After reportedly signing 15 college free agents over the weekend, do the Broncos have someone this year who could make the squad?
Let's go player by player and evaluate their roster prospects.
Clay Webb | OL | Jacksonville State
Roster Chances: 70%
Webb is one of three undrafted free agents Denver brought in who had draftable grades. He had the highest grade, with many viewing him as a fourth- or fifth-round pick, but a federal lawsuit against him remained unresolved, causing him to fall out of the draft.
The Broncos thought Webb was worth it, and although he played left guard in college, he can also play center and right guard. Webb has a higher chance of making the roster because he has great talent to work with and enters the NFL with a high floor.
J.B. Brown | LB | Kansas
Roster Chances: 5%
Brown is an undersized linebacker whose size often becomes an issue on tape. There is solid awareness and instincts when watching him, and he can contribute on special teams, but he may need a year on the practice squad before getting around to competing for the roster.
Joe Michalski | OL | Oklahoma State
Roster Chances: 70%
Michalski is a versatile interior offensive lineman who can play all three spots. He is a clean technician with decent enough athleticism.
Michalski's football IQ is praised, and it helps him pick things up quickly. While he may not end up as a starter, there is a good chance he can make it as a versatile interior blocker, adding depth to all three spots.
Courtney Jackson | WR | Arkansas State
Roster Chances: 20%
While there are a lot of receivers, Jackson has something that not many other Broncos pass-catchers have: kick return ability. He's an explosive receiver with significant experience as a kick returner.
With the rule changes to kickoffs, this increases Jackson's chances of making the squad by pairing him with Marvin Mims Jr. as a kick returner. The issue is, can Jackson do enough as a receiver to make it worth keeping him, because there isn’t a spot for him as a returner only.
Johnny Walker Jr. | LB | Missouri
Roster Chances: 5%
Walker had a great Shrine Bowl, and over the past two seasons, he picked up 80 pressures and 18 sacks. The issue is he's a one-trick pony pass rusher.
Walker will have to grow as a pass rusher and add more to his arsenal to make the roster. Even then, his run defense is an even bigger concern. The Broncos are five deep at the position, and it will be hard to change the roster math or overtake one of those ahead of him for a spot.
Kendall Bohler | CB | Florida A&M
Roster Chances: 5%
What hurts all the corners the Broncos brought in is how ‘full’ the position is, including a group of young guys they brought in last offseason and worked to develop over the course of the season. Bohler has good ball skills and technique, but isn’t quite the athlete. His path starts on special teams, but he has a long climb ahead to make the roster.
Marques Cox | OL | Kentucky
Roster Chances: 50%
Cox played tackle at Kentucky but is likely going to move inside to guard for the NFL. He has a solid technique and strength and can develop into a reliable depth guard capable of playing both sides. He may not have much versatility, however, and that hurts his chances, but the Broncos' depth on the interior is worrisome.
Jerjuan Newton | WR | Toledo
Roster Chances: 10%
A lot is going against Newton, who is 5-foot-11 and 194 pounds, but ran a 4.6-second 40 and didn’t fare well in the other athletic testing at his pro day. He has six years of experience and played on special teams every year in college.
Despite his size, Newton is physical and is a reliable pass catcher. The Broncos have plenty of options ahead of Newton to fill such a role, but he has a chance for the practice squad.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Christian Dowell | NT | Tennessee-Martin
Roster Chances: <1%
Dowell is lacking the length you want from nose tackles, but he has good power to hold up at the point of attack. That said, he may not be a two-gapping run defender. There is a good chance he finds himself more as a 3-4 end than a nose tackle, but he lacks the length and explosion to last there as well.
Xavier Truss | OG | Georgia
Roster Chances: 75%
Truss is a versatile offensive lineman who can play tackle or guard and on either the left or right side. That versatility led many to think he would hear his name called in the draft.
The Broncos have shown they love versatile offensive linemen with their college free-agent signings. The issue with Truss is that he may not have the bend and is naturally tall, at 6-foot-7, to play guard, and is not the most explosive or quickest mover to play tackle. He has a chance to push the offensive linemen at the bottom of the depth chart off the roster.
Joaquin Davis | WR | North Carolina Central
Roster Chances: 15%
Davis is a tall and long receiver with explosive speed and a willingness to block. He will have to improve his hands, as drops were an issue in college, but there are tools to work with.
The Broncos seem set at receiver, but Davis has a lot of special teams experience, which could help him make the roster. If there were a receiver in danger because of Davis, it would be Troy Franklin, but again, Davis’ path is through special teams.
Jaden Robinson | CB | Oregon State
Roster Chances: 5%
Robinson is a quick and explosive defensive back who can be moved around in the secondary. He has a solid technique in coverage but relies on his athleticism to overcome deficiencies in other areas. If that technique can develop quickly, it could help him, but his path to the roster is likely as a gunner on special teams.
Karene Reid | LB | Utah
Roster Chances: 10%
Reid doesn’t have the ideal size for the NFL, but he is smart, instinctive, physical, and a leader. If he can pick things up quickly, which he should with his football IQ, he could push for special teams and depth roles over Justin Strnad and Levelle Bailey.
Kristian Williams | DL | Missouri
Roster Chances: 15%
The Broncos have questions about their 3-4 defensive ends, and Williams has a chance to make the roster. He has some good traits to work with, with room for development.
While Williams isn’t an outstanding pass rusher, he can push the pocket and be a reliable run defender. If he can adapt to the NFL game, he has a chance to make the roster at the bottom of the depth chart over Jordan Jackson.
Joshua Pickett | CB | Duke
Roster Chances: <1%
Pickett has solid size for the NFL, but he may not have the athleticism to balance things out. He had a solid career at Duke, with two interceptions and 49 passes defensed in 49 games. There is a developmental opportunity here for Pickett to stick on the practice squad, but barring injury and rapid development, he won’t make the roster.
Recommended Articles
Join the most outspoken fanbase in Denver Broncos land by connecting with Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook, and subscribe on YouTube for daily live-stream podcasts!