Broncos Sign 15 Priority Free Agents Post-Draft, per Report
The Denver Broncos wasted little time signing priority free agents following the 2025 NFL draft. In fact, there were some NFL teams signing college free agents while the draft was still in process.
In the draft, the Broncos came away with seven players. Based on multiple reports, Denver has signed 15 additional college free agents since the draft ended.
9NEWS' Mike Klis has a comprehensive list:
- Clay Webb | OL | Jacksonville State
- J.B. Brown | LB | Kansas
- Joe Michalski | OL | Oklahoma State
- Courtney Jackson | WR | Arkansas State
- Johnny Walker Jr. | LB | Missouri
- Kendall Bohler | CB | Florida A&M
- Marques Cox | OL | Kentucky
- Jerjuan Newton | WR | Toledo
- Christian Dowell | NT | Tennessee-Martin
- Xavier Truss | OG | Georgia
- Joaquin Davis | WR | North Carolina Central
- Jaden Robinson | CB | Oregon State
- Karene Reid | LB | Utah
- Kristian Williams | DL | Missouri
- Joshua Pickett | CB | Duke
We'll have an article coming out soon giving some analysis and insight on each college free agent via our senior draft analyst Erick Trickel, but for now, you can see that Denver hedged at offensive line, linebacker, cornerback, wide receiver, and defensive line.
The Broncos drafted one receiver in Illinois' Pat Bryant (third round). Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron was Denver's first-round pick, while Alabama's Que Robinson was the only linebacker drafted, but he's more of an edge guy (for now).
It's interesting that no running backs were signed, which, in the wake of drafting UCF's RJ Harvey in the second round, could hint that the Broncos brass is much more comfortable with its backfield stable than we thought going into the offseason.
The Broncos didn't draft an offensive lineman, and only one tight end — Utah's Caleb Lohner in Round 7. Four of the 15 college free agents signed were O-linemen.
We don't yet know when the Broncos will hold their rookie minicamp, but expect it to be within the next few weeks. That'll give us our first glimpse of the Broncos' rookie class, as well as this crop of undrafted free agents.