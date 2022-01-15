The 2021 season did not finish for the Denver Broncos like many fans were hoping. After failing to reach the playoffs for the sixth season in a row and finishing their fifth straight losing season, on the surface, it would appear that the Broncos are in a perpetual 'world of suck'.

Fortunately, things do appear to be on the rise. With a new owner, head coach, and quarterback on the horizon, things can improve for Denver going forward.

There are no guarantees any of these positions will drastically improve the Broncos' recent stretch of misfortune but there is always hope in the unknown. At the very least, Denver should be pushing for greater stability for the organization overall heading into 2022.

Perhaps giving the Broncos the biggest boost entering next season will be the play of the 2021 draft class. GM George Paton has his work cut out for him if he is to replicate last year’s draft success (on top of nailing the head-coaching hire and figuring out the quarterback position).

Until Denver solves its quarterback woes, the team won’t stand much of a chance in the QB-talented AFC West. However, stacking great draft classes one on top of another can help bridge the gap and give Denver a path back to the playoffs.

Just how good was the Broncos’ 2021 rookie class? According to Pro Football Focus, the Broncos had the second-best class from last year’s draft.

The depth of the Broncos' class is what really sets it apart. The team was able to get really strong contributors at four different positions, with the highest grades coming from Javonte Williams and interior offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz (67.4). Cornerback Patrick Surtain II recorded a 65.5 overall grade on the season, which is lower than you would expect, but his tape is incredibly encouraging.

Though this group will always be judged for the quarterback who isn’t among them, the players the Broncos did pick were impactful.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Make what you will about the individual grades of each Broncos rookie, such as CB Patrick Surtain II only earning a defensive grade of 65.5 (21st out of cornerbacks with at least 800 snaps via PFF) despite stating that his tape was 'incredibly encouraging.' On the whole, the Broncos’ 2021 rookies were solid and promising.

Ideally, players like OL Quinn Meinerz and LB Baron Browning, both of whom found their starting roles for the team after Denver suffered an onslaught of injuries, weren't supposed to see much playing time last season as both were considered athletic projects that needed time to develop. Alas, in football, depth will be called upon as injuries are the norm.

Paton was able to acquire six solid contributors for the Broncos in the 2021 draft and with five top-100 selections in 2022, there are many avenues for Denver to improve and springboard back into the playoffs next season. Still, as PFF indicated, the 2021 class will be graded on the curve for as long as the Broncos wander in quarterback purgatory.

Until a team has its quarterback, it’s nearly impossible to compete year-to-year. Quarterback or not, though, the 2021 rookies were all anyone could have reasonably hoped for earning Denver the second-highest grade from PFF.

Can Paton build on that going forward? That remains to be seen.

Follow Nick on Twitter @NickKendellMHH.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!