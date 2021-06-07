Projecting Bradley Chubb's Pivotal Fourth-Year With Broncos

Time to dive in on one of the Broncos' Pro Bowlers. Can Bradley Chubb exceed that body of work this year?

Each year, Mile High Huddle strives to profile each player on the Denver Broncos roster. From the first to the 90th, we're here to shine a light on each player and sketch out their outlook for the coming season.

We begin with Bradley Chubb.

The Broncos hope to see Chubb and Von Miller on the field for more than four games, which is all the team has gotten from the dynamic duo together since 2018. Having those two out there can do wonders for this defense, especially with how Chubb closed out last season and the strength the Broncos have on the D-line.

This is a big year for Chubb as both Miller and Malik Reed are set to be free agents following the season. Not only that, the Broncos exercised Chubb's fifth-year option, locking him in Denver through the 2022 season, but he could push for an extension after the coming campaign.

Chubb will need to show he can be a Batman-caliber pass rusher instead of being the Robin to Miller. In 14 games last season, Chubb flashed a lot but the inconsistencies persisted as he rebounded from the torn ACL that cost him 12 games the year prior.

He picked up 57 total pressures (the same number as his rookie year) and 7.5 sacks, but 22 of those pressures and four of the sacks came in two just games. Chubb also showed clear issues when facing higher-caliber offensive tackles and was largely shut down as a pass rusher in those cases.

One aspect that didn't help Chubb find consistency was the number of double teams he faced in the absence of Miller. The Broncos were missing their star pass rusher and Reed wasn't a reliable threat. With no other consistent edge-rushing threat, Chubb was the focal point for opposing offensive lines.

Chubb proved to be reliable as a run defender, though, picking up 26 total stops. He has good power and that really helps him set the edge against opponents. The pieces are there for continued growth and Denver hopes to see that from him this year.

Be sure to check out the video above for a deeper dive into Chubb and his 2021 outlook.

