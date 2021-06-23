Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsFilmDraftGamedayMHH InsidersSI.com
Search

Broncos 2021 Roster Profile: KJ Hamler | WR

What does the future hold for the Broncos' 2020 second-round pick?
Author:
Publish date:

When the Denver Broncos double-dipped at wide receiver to open the 2020 draft, many scratched their heads. A wide receiver was expected in Round 1 when the Broncos took Jerry Jeudy, but the selection of KJ Hamler came as a bit of a shock. 

In his short career so far, Hamler has become something of a hot topic for Broncos fans. Starting off his rookie year, he ended up dealing with a hamstring injury that lingered and really limited his playing time on the field. 

Hamler didn't play Week 1 but saw almost 100 snaps in the following two games before barely playing in Week 4 after reinjuring that hamstring. His debut performance showed off plenty of potential but one of his best plays came as a blocker and showed off the fact he is not afraid to be physical despite his diminutive size.

What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Hamler's one constant issue, which plagued him in college, was his drops. After drafting Hamler, then-GM John Elway made the claim the Broncos were mostly 'focus' drops in college, which isn't entirely true. 

Hamler had a 25% drop rate in college with maybe 10% (at most) due to a lapse in focus. Why? His smaller hands are going to lead to more drops than the average for wide receivers. 

In his rookie season, Hamler's drop rate was just under 19%, so we did see improvement from his college number. But there needs to be more improvement there and with his size and the type of player he is, 12% is about the highest the Broncos can accept from him. 

Hamler is very explosive with plenty of speed to be a threat but the team can't maximize that if he can't catch the ball. This year will be telling as to how much he can improve his hands and how much more effective that will make him. 

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

KJ Hamler
News

Broncos 2021 Roster Profile: KJ Hamler | WR

Denver Broncos running back Royce Freeman (28) before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Contract Year: Predicting RB Royce Freeman's Odds of Re-Signing With Broncos

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) during organized team activities at the UCHealth Training Center.
News

Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater on Aaron Rodgers Rumors: 'Nature of the Business'

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) during organized team activities at the UCHealth Training Center.
News

Broncos LB Von Miller: Best & Worst-Case Scenarios for 2021

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) during an offseason workout at the UCHealth Training Center.
News

Pat Shurmur Dishes on How QB Teddy Bridgewater Has Grown Since Minnesota Days

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) following his touchdown reception in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Vic Fangio Reveals What's Changed With Jerry Jeudy in Year 2: 'A More Mature WR'

Trey Marshall
News

Projecting S Trey Marshall's Path to Broncos' Roster in 2021

USATSI_11358602
News

Broncos Linked to Former Chiefs 4x All-Pro OT

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) greets Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) during organized team activities at the UCHealth Training Center.
News

Vic Fangio Hints Broncos' Depth is Thin at Key Position