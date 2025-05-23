Broncos' 2022 Draft Class Given a Demotion in CBS Sports Re-Grade
In the immediate aftermath of the 2022 NFL draft, the Denver Broncos' class received positive reactions from outlets like CBS Sports, which rendered a plausible B- grade at the time. Three years later, CBS' re-grade of the Broncos' 2022 class has dropped to a C-.
Long-time CBS analyst Pete Prisco explained his re-grade of the Broncos' 2022 draft haul.
"They traded their first-round pick to get Russell Wilson, and we know how that worked out. He was a flop. Of the nine picks they had, two are starters and three are still on the roster as backups. The starters are edge Nik Bonitto (second) and center Luke Wattenberg (fifth). Bonitto has proven to be a steal with his ability to disrupt the game," Prisco wrote.
Four are still on the roster as backups, Pete. Here's a review of the Broncos' full 2022 draft haul:
- Round 2: Nik Bonitto | OLB
- Round 3: Greg Dulcich | TE
- Round 4: Damarri Mathis | CB
- Round 4: Eyioma Uwazurike | DL
- Round 5: Delarrin Turner-Yell | S
- Round 5: Montrell Washington | WR
- Round 5: Luke Wattenberg | IOL
- Round 6: Matt Henningsen | DL
- Round 7: Faion Hicks | S
Bonitto's emergence last year as a Pro Bowler and All-Pro, along with Wattenberg locking down the starting center gig post-Lloyd Cushenberry III, helps offset what would have been a woefully disappointing 2022 draft class.
Dulcich was cut during last season after injuries derailed his early momentum. That's saying something, considering how bad the Broncos' tight end room was in 2024.
Mathis was given a shot to be a starter in 2023, but wasn't equal to his opportunity. He's now been relegated to a depth-only role entering a contract year.
Uwazurike's NFL suspension has put him behind the eight-ball, clouding the Broncos' ability to get a return on their fourth-round investment. He's still on the team, though, so hope remains.
Turner-Yell is also still around, but it's hard to see why. Every opportunity for playing time he's had, the former fifth-rounder has looked lost. He's been leapfrogged by 2023 sixth-rounder JL Skinner and former undrafted guys like Devon Key and Keidron Smith.
Washington lasted one season before the Broncos waived him, though he did go on to land a Super Bowl ring as part of the Kansas City Chiefs the following year. Henningsen also remains, though he's bounced between the practice squad and active roster.
Hicks was cut on the doorstep of his second season, spending time with three other NFL clubs (mostly on the practice squad), and is currently part of the UFL's Birmingham Stallions.
So, yes, the Broncos' 2022 draft class is being held up by Bonitto and Wattenberg. Other vestiges remain as depth and role players, but Broncos GM George Paton did at least land two good starters out of the nine selections he made in his second draft at the helm in Dove Valley.
Paton's draft record remains a good one overall. He's responsible for drafting Denver's two pillars — Patrick Surtain II (2021) and Bo Nix (2024). No draft artist is going to hit on 100% of his throws at the dart board.
2022 was arguably Paton's worst class as the GM. But he did draft nine players, six of whom are still on the roster, with two starters, and one Pro Bowler.
Prisco's re-grade is fair.
