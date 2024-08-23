Broncos' 2023 Draft Class Outlook in Year 2: The Pressure is On
The Denver Broncos' 2023 draft class was disappointing overall in Year 1, It was a draft class with eyes on the 2024 season and beyond.
As we get ready for the Broncos' 2024 regular season, which is only a couple of weeks away, what is the status of this draft class, and what is its outlook for this upcoming campaign?
Let's break it down.
Marvin Mims Jr. | WR
The expected starting slot receiver a month ago is now clearly different from the initial projections. Instead, the Broncos have turned to Courtland Sutton and Josh Reynolds as their boundary receivers and Tim Patrick as the starting slot receiver. This doesn’t bode well for the first pick of the Sean Payton era, for whom the Broncos traded up to land in the second round.
Mims had a poor rookie season as a receiver, with his impact coming on special teams, but it was great, garnering him Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors. He'll need to make that same third-phase impact this year, but to make the draft pick worth it, the Broncos need more out of him.
Mims will still get opportunities on offense, but it may not be much more than the 22 catches on 33 targets for 377 yards and a touchdown he had as a rookie. While time hasn’t run out on Mims, things are trending in the wrong direction.
Drew Sanders | LB
The defender played little as a rookie, and he wasn’t great in the snaps he did garner. Sanders' second season was over before it began with an Achilles injury before the 2024 NFL draft.
Sanders will start the season on the PUP list (physically unable to perform), and while he has a chance to come back near the end of the season, it seems like a long shot.
Riley Moss | CB
While Moss barely played as a rookie, he seems poised for a more prominent role in Year 2, as he seems set to be the starter opposite Patrick Surtain II. This is good news, as the Broncos traded a fourth-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft and a 2024 third-rounder to trade up and draft Moss in Round 3 last year.
That's a significant investment in a third-round player, and the Broncos need to know what he brings to the defense. Since Denver's 2023 draft was focused on 2024 and beyond, the team needed Moss to step up and win a starting job.
There were high expectations for the 2023 class entering this past offseason, but unfortunately, most have failed. Moss is not one of them and will be a redeeming factor for this class this upcoming season.
JL Skinner | S
Skinner is competing for a roster spot and is currently the fourth safety, though he could fall to the sixth safety. With P.J. Locke and Brandon Jones as the starters, Devon Key has cemented himself as the third safety.
Keirdron Smith is fighting hard for a roster spot, and Skinner has struggled in preseason action. There is an increasing chance that Smith will push Skinner off the roster — unless the former sixth-round pick can step up on defense or show out on special teams.
Alex Forsyth | IOL
In a matter of a few short weeks, Forsyth has gone from competing for the starting center job with Luke Wattenberg to battling Sam Mustipher for the backup gig. Forsyth has had a terrible preseason and went from the second-string center to third-string.
