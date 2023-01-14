12 Free-Agent Interior DL Broncos can Target to Upgrade Defense

The Denver Broncos' emphasis in free agency is likely to be on the offensive side of the ball, particularly at the O-line and running back. However, the defensive free agents shouldn't be overlooked, and it's possible the Broncos will have to look at interior defenders, depending on what happens with Dre'Mont Jones.

While Jones has done some good things for the Broncos, he hasn't been a game-changer. But because he is a younger player, it's possible he could cash in during free agency, assuming the Broncos don't extend him soon. Thus, it's a good idea to consider other pending free agents among interior defenders — in case the Broncos don't retain Jones.

We're only going to look at players who have taken at least 55 percent of the defensive snaps this past season. Those are the type of players who might be in line to start, though some may be better suited as depth players.

Da'Ron Payne | Washington Commanders Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports The 13th overall pick of the 2018 NFL draft, Payne has been a steady performer for the Commanders. In his first four seasons in the NFL, he tallied 14.5 sacks. This past season, he set a career-best in sacks with 11.5, with 25 pressures and five hurries. He is easily the best of any of the interior defenders up for extensions. However, don't expect him to hit free agency. If the Commanders don't extend him, they are almost sure to use the franchise tag. Therefore, Broncos fans shouldn't get their hopes up about signing Payne. What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily! Fletcher Cox | Philadelphia Eagles Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports Cox has spent 12 seasons in the NFL, having tallied 65 sacks and 85 tackles for a loss in his career. He's proved well worth the 12th overall pick the Eagles used on him in 2012. Cox signed a one-year deal with the Eagles that includes a dummy season in 2023 for cap purposes. It allows the Eagles to give him a post-June 1 designation to cut him. For practical purposes, he'll be a free agent in 2023, unless the Eagles give him a new contract. Though Cox is 32 years old, he's still been a solid contributor for the Eagles. He's only missed four games in his 12 seasons, too. If he hits the open market, don't rule him out. Javon Hargrave | Philadelphia Eagles Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports Hargarve signed a three-year deal with the Eagles in 2020 and has been productive. He had 11 sacks this past season, a career-best. A third-round pick by the Steelers in 2016, Hargrave has tallied 37.5 sacks and 46 tackles for a loss in seven seasons. He's only missed two games, so he's been a durable player. The main issue with Hargrave is he is likely seeking a big payday. Though the Broncos have owners who are willing to spend, it's fair to ask if they should spend big money on a defensive tackle who turns 30 next year. David Onyemata | New Orleans Saints Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports The Saints took Onyemata in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL draft, and he's been a steady producer. He's had 23 sacks and 28 tackles for a loss in seven seasons. Onyemata did miss six games in 2021 with injuries, but he hasn't missed a start this season. He will be 31 years old next season, but he has shown he has plenty in the tank. The only question is whether or not he decides to stay with the Saints. There are reports that he is working to stay with the team, but if he does hit the open market, he's worth a look. Jarran Reed | Green Bay Packers Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK A second-round pick by the Seahawks in 2016, Reed's best season with that team was in 2018 when he had 10.5 sacks and 12 tackles for a loss. However, he missed six games in 2019 with injuries, and, though he had 6.5 sacks in 2020, the Seahawks opted to let him walk. He spent 2021 with the Chiefs before joining the Packers this year. Reed has shown he can be a solid player, but he's not a dominant one. A one-year deal for him could be a good thing, but you don't want to sign him for more years or too much money. Taven Bryan | Cleveland Browns Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports Bryan was drafted in the first round by the Jaguars in 2018. However, he didn't live up to that pick, getting just 5.5 sacks and 15 tackles for a loss in four seasons. He signed a one-year deal with the Browns for 2022 and had a solid season, with three sacks and two tackles for a loss, but it still wasn't a season that put him among the best. There can be an argument for signing Bryan to a one-year, low-cost deal. However, if you are looking for a long-term player, Bryan isn't the player to consider. Larry Ogunjobi | Pittsburgh Steelers Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports A third-round pick by the Browns in 2017, Ogunjobi was a productive player in his first four seasons with 14.5 sacks and 29 tackles for a loss. He spent 2021 with the Bengals and 2022 with the Steelers. Ogunjobi had seven sacks with the Bengals, but just 1.5 with the Steelers this past season. Ogunjobi is another player who will have to take a one-year deal. But, as with Bryan, he's not the player to sign if you want a long-term option. Zach Allen | Arizona Cardinals Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports The Cardinals selected Allen in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft. He only played in four games as a rookie. But Allen has quietly emerged as a bigger contributor for the Cardinals. He went from two sacks in 2020 to four in 2021 to 5.5 in 2022. He's also had 21 tackles for a loss in his four seasons. Allen will be just 26 years old in 2023 but does come with a health concern because he injured his hand in Week 14, then never played another game. However, a one-year, low-cost deal might be worth it to see whether Allen can flourish in a new system. Isaiah Buggs | Detroit Lions Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports Buggs spent his first three seasons with the Steelers, who drafted him in 2019 in the sixth round. He was mostly a depth player and was waived after the 2021 season. He signed a one-year deal with the Lions and notched his first career sack. However, he didn't have any tackles for a loss, though he did have two pass break-ups. Buggs is best thought of as a candidate for a one-year deal. He's not the first guy you should look to if you want a starter. As a depth player, though, he's worth a look. Matt Ioannidis | Carolina Panthers Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports Ioannidis was drafted by Washington in the fifth round of the 2016 draft. He spent six seasons with the team, tallying 24.5 sacks, though he was mostly used in a rotational role. He signed a one-year deal with the Panthers and has been solid but not great, having registered one sack and five tackles for a loss. Ioannidis had shown some promise a couple of years ago when he had 7.5 sacks in 2018 and 8.5 in 2019. But injuries cost him most of the 2020 season and he hasn't been the same player. He's another player best suited for a one-year deal. Poona Ford | Seattle Seahawks Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports Ford went undrafted in 2018 and signed with the Seahawks. He was mostly a depth player, but earned a starting job in 2019 and has been a steady producer. Ford has tallied 7.5 sacks in four seasons in the starting lineup. He also has 28 tackles for a loss. It's possible Ford could flourish in a new system, but he's best thought of as another player who should get a one-year deal, but no more than that. Morgan Fox | Los Angeles Chargers Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Fox spent his first four years with the Rams, who signed him as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2016. He spent most of his time as a depth player, though he tallied 10.5 sacks. He signed a one-year deal with the Panthers in 2021 and started nine games, registering 1.5 sacks. Fox then joined the Chargers and had his best season as a pro, with 6.5 sacks and eight tackles for a loss in 17 games, 12 of which he started. Fox will be 29 years old and does hold some intrigue. He's probably not the player to give a long-term deal, but a one-year deal certainly isn't out of the question. Bottom Line Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

You can see why Dre'Mont Jones may be interested in testing the open market. There aren't a lot of candidates for long-term deals among interior defenders, and for those who are, they are older players.

Broncos fans shouldn't count on getting Payne because the Commanders are certain to tag him if they don't extend him. Hargrave might seek a big payday, so Broncos fans have to ask if he's worth giving one at 30 years old. Cox is fun to think about it, but given his age, it's no guarantee the Broncos would show interest.

As for the rest of the potential free agents, it might be best to go with a younger player on a one-year "prove it" deal if Jones isn't brought back. While those players have potential, they don't have a track record for consistent production. Also, some of them may be better described as scheme fits.

With any luck, though, the Broncos will find a way to keep Jones. Stay tuned.

