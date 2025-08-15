Broncos' 2024 Draft Class: Progress Report Entering Year 2
When the Denver Broncos made their selections for the 2024 draft, they aimed to make an immediate impact this season, but the focus was on building for 2025 and beyond. After a year in the NFL, we're breaking down the progress report of the Broncos' 2024 draft class.
Bo Nix | QB
Nix won the starting job last summer and delivered a good rookie year. He's set to be the starting quarterback for this upcoming season. There are areas he needs to improve, and although the first preseason game didn’t go as expected, there are still plenty of reasons to hope Nix will improve.
With Sean Payton having Nix compete for the starting job last year, there is a significant change for Nix as he can focus strictly on improving. The supporting cast is improved around him, and his coaches are the same, so all eyes are on Nix taking that next step as a starting quarterback.
Jonah Elliss | OLB
After getting a shoulder surgery early in the year, Elliss has been working his way back from that, and in the first preseason game, he put on a show. There is still work to do, but he looked quicker as a pass rusher, and stronger and more aware as a run defender.
While Elliss won’t be starting as he is behind Nik Bonitto and Joanthon Cooper, he is set to be the third rusher off the bench. After what was a good rookie season, there is a good chance for an even better year from Elliss if he can stay healthy.
Troy Franklin | WR
The Broncos traded up to select Franklin in the early fourth round, and it wasn’t a great showing early as a rookie. Franklin struggled in camp, and it carried over into the season, though he did manage to make a small impact.
Fast forward to this summer, and Franklin looks more confident and developed as a route runner, with better and more consistent hands and improved ball tracking, all of which were issues last year. There is a debate as to whether he is competing for the second receiver job or only fourth or fifth, but either way, he should have a bigger impact this year.
What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Kris Abrams-Draine | CB
The Broncos took a shot on an undersized corner, and so far, Abrams-Draine has made a significant impact in minimal playing time. Last year, he played a little over 120 snaps on defense, but was targeted 15 times, allowed five catches for 74 yards with two passes broken up and an interception.
As he enters his second year, Abrams-Draine has been sustaining that high level of play, but there isn’t a starting spot open for him, unless he takes it. It seems unlikely that he can take a starting job on the boundary, but if he keeps this level of play up and Riley Moss struggles like he did in the preseason game, it’d be hard to deny him.
Audric Estime | RB
The fifth-round running back had a disappointing start to his rookie season with two fumbles on nine carries, but he bounced back decently to close the season. However, the Broncos made two key improvements to the position that put Estime’s spot in doubt.
As camp has gone on, there is a clear top three at the position: J.K. Dobbins, RJ Harvey, and Jaleel McLaughlin, with the rest fighting for the fourth spot. Estime is in jeopardy of not making the roster, as Tyler Badie and Blake Watson have outperformed him.
Devaughn Vele | WR
The first of two seventh-round picks, Vele had the biggest impact of the Broncos' 2024 draft class outside of Nix, and that has led to a lot of hype for him as he enters Year 2. Vele is projected to have a significant role within the Broncos' offense this year as either the second or third receiver in the rotation.
However, Vele has to improve in multiple facets, but also has to stay healthy. Throughout the offseason programs, Vele has been dealing with a lower leg injury that has caused him to miss time and the Broncos to take things slow.
Nick Gargiulo | IOL
The final pick was Gargiulo, who never saw the field for the Broncos as a rookie. However, he was the best-looking offensive lineman and was part of the second unit offensive line.
Recommended Articles
While Gargiulo won’t be a starter this year, barring a surprise, he could work himself into a position to be a starter next year. It was a good start for Garguilo, but it all depends on where he goes from here.