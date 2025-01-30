Broncos' 2024 Rookie Class Given NFL Rank by ESPN
The Denver Broncos got plenty of contributions from their 2024 rookie class. While not every draft pick made an immediate impact, multiple players showed they have the potential to make a bigger splash in the future, even as they need to improve.
ESPN's NFL analyst Aaron Schatz, the man behind the advanced metric DVOA, ranked every team’s rookie class in terms of production for the 2024 season. He ranked the Broncos No. 7 out of the 32 teams.
Of course, the ranking is largely influenced by first-round pick Bo Nix, who had a good season as the Broncos’ starting quarterback. Nix completed 66.3% of his passes with 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, with a QB rating of 93.3 and an ESPN Total QB Rating of 56.9.
The Broncos got respectable contributions from third-round outside linebacker Jonah Elliss, though his production tailed off late in the season. Still, he had five sacks, nine pressures, and six QB hits. There is hope that he could improve in 2025.
Wide receivers Troy Franklin, a fourth-round pick, and Devaughn Vele, a seventh-round pick, also contributed, with Vele catching 41 passes for 475 yards and three touchdowns and Franklin adding 28 receptions for 263 yards with two touchdowns.
Both receivers will have work to do to improve, though. Each receiver dropped three passes on the year and both need to improve their blocking. They will get the chance to improve in 2025.
Running back Audric Estime, a fifth-round pick, had 301 rushing yards with two touchdowns but was inactive for the playoff game against the Buffalo Bills. While I’m not convinced that means the Broncos are done with Estime, he didn’t establish himself as a running back who can be the top option.
Finally, fifth-round cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine appeared in five games, mostly to replace Riley Moss when the latter was sidelined with an MCL sprain. Abrams-Draine looks like somebody who could be a quality depth player for the coming seasons.
Again, there is room for improvement from all the rookies, though fans shouldn’t have been too disappointed if players other than Nix didn’t bring immediate results. It’s one thing to expect immediate contributions from first-round picks, particularly top 10 selections, but not every player in the later rounds makes an instant impact. It’s more likely that impact comes via their second or third year in the NFL.
The Broncos have done a good job overall of drafting since George Paton took over as general manager, as evidenced by the likes of All-Pros Patrick Surtain II, Quinn Meinerz, Nik Bonitto, and Marvin Mims Jr, as well as Jonathon Cooper. The continued improvement of Mims and Riley Moss also reflects Paton's eye in the draft.
If those draft classes are any indication, one should expect one or two players from the 2024 class to join Nix as players who can be part of the core moving forward.
