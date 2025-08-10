Broncos Player Grades from 30-9 Preseason Win Over 49ers
The preseason is back, and the Denver Broncos pulled out a win against the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday night. While it was a rough game to start, that is part of the purpose of the preseason: to iron out any kinks while keeping an eye on growth and development.
Actual Broncos games have returned, and so have our grades.
The preseason is different from the regular season, with the minimum snap count to qualify for a grade being 10 compared to 20. There are also more players graded with eight positives, eight negatives, and seven other noteworthy grades, split almost evenly between offense and defense.
Every player gets graded, even those who didn't get mentioned, but the guys listed as 'positive' had the highest, while the 'negative' guys had the lowest. So, let’s get into the grades for the Broncos' first preseason game.
Positives
Jonah Elliss | OLB | Grade: 80.6
The Broncos' second-year pass rusher looked great against the run, standing firm on the edge and holding up at the point of attack. While he has been recovering from a shoulder injury, Elliss looked like he hadn’t been away from football for the past few months.
Tyler Badie | RB | Grade: 80.1
While the Broncos are looking for a better running game, Badie looks like he can be a boost, as he did last year before he got hurt. What helps him is his quick and decisive nature, as he bursts through openings and takes what the defense gives him.
Kris Abrams-Draine | CB | Grade: 77.4
There should be more discussion about Abrams-Draine and his future role with this defense, as he has consistently been a playmaker whenever he has taken the field, including during the regular season last year. If he keeps it up, there may be a conversation about him deserving a starting job.
Nick Gargiulo | IOL | Grade: 76.2
The best-looking offensive linemen for the Broncos were Gargiulo and one of the two who were consistent throughout the game. While it wasn’t perfect every snap, he made a strong case to be considered as a potential replacement for left guard Ben Powers, if the Broncos part ways after this season.
Joaquin Davis | WR | Grade: 74.3
When Davis took the field, he looked like a man among boys. He is built differently, and while he made only one catch for 14 yards, his routes were clean. As a bonus, he looked like one of the Broncos' best run-blocking receivers.
Jordan Turner | LB | Grade: 74.2
It was a rough game for Turner in coverage, but he more than made up for it with how well he played against the run. He seemed to know multiple plays, as evidenced by his ability to read them well and react quickly.
Justin Strnad | LB | Grade: 74.1
Strnad's limitation were still there, but he looked significantly better as a run defender, especially outside of the tackles. There may not be much of a battle for the primary backup linebacker if he keeps it up.
Matt Peart | OT | Grade: 71.7
It was a clean and consistent game from Peart, who showed off better technique and mechanics as a blocker in both the run and pass game. He is settled as the primary backup to Garett Bolles at left tackle.
Negatives
Clay Webb | IOL | Grade: 27.6
While there was a lot of hope for Webb, he didn’t meet expectations for the first preseason game. He was a mess as a run blocker. He only allowed one pressure in pass protection, though he got bailed out multiple times.
Lucas Krull | TE | Grade: 35.5
Krull's blocking didn’t improve, which isn’t surprising, as his blocking is more of trying to get in the way than actually executing. To make up for it, he needs to show dynamic ability as a receiver, and he failed to do that against the 49ers.
Frank Crum | OT | Grade: 40.1
It was a bad night for Crum, highlighted by a 20-yard downfield screen. His awareness was an issue last preseason, as was his technique, and both remain serious concerns as he enters Year 2.
Adam Trautman | TE | Grade: 42.1
There were multiple failed runs because Trautman wasn’t able to hold up as a blocker. This continues a trend that was set last year. Hopefully, Sean Payton can see that Trautman is the blocker he is made out to be, and the Broncos look for an improvement, as they can’t afford the veteran tight end to ruin run plays singlehandedly.
Dondrea Tillman | OLB | Grade: 44.2
While Tillman did well as a run defender last year, the 49ers had his number, and he got pushed around instead of setting a firm edge. It doesn’t help that he missed a tackle.
Riley Moss | CB | Grade: 46.2
Moss had a rough showing, seeming rusty due to a lack of real football over the last few months. He performed adequately in coverage, but he failed to maintain discipline as a run defender, which ultimately led to a significant run for the 49ers (a touchdown).
Delarrin Turner-Yell | S | Grade: 46.5
Turner-Yell's chance at making the roster relies on special teams, and even then, there are better third-phase options who offer more on defense. There were multiple plays where it seemed he was caught looking and not recognizing the play.
Bo Nix | QB | Grade: 46.8
It was a rough game for Nix, who looked unsettled in the pocket, and his placement took a hit, completing 6-of-11 passes. With Nix entering his second year, you want to see progress, but he didn't display it against the 49ers. Hopefully, it was only rust, and Nix will show more against the Arizona Cardinals next week.
Eyioma Uwazurike | IDL | Grade: 47.2
The Broncos' defensive lineman was having a good camp, but it didn’t carry over to the game. There were moments when Uwazurike performed well, but he struggled to finish multiple plays, which ultimately hurt the defense.
Other Noteworthy Grades
JL Skinner | S | Grade: 73.8
Skinner barely missed being one of the highest-graded defenders after being a force. However, it's worth noting that he started to stand out when the third unit offense was on the field.
Trent Sherfield | WR | Grade: 66.2
Sherfield is the forgotten man in the wide receiver room, but he showed more speed, quickness, route running, and receiving ability than many expected. It was nice to see more out of him besides the blocking and special teams play.
Que Robinson | OLB | Grade: 64.8
The defensive rookie has the quickness for the NFL, and it was on display against the 49ers. However, he will need to develop significantly as a run defender to avoid being a liability, as the 49ers exploited him at times.
Jordan Jackson | IDL | Grade: 64.1
Jackson had one good play against the 49ers' second-team unit, and then was quiet until the third-team offensive line took the field. So, while it was a good game, he didn’t do well when you want to see a guy fighting for a depth role to stand out.
Pat Bryant | WR | Grade: 54.3
Bryant committed a bad penalty as a blocker that wiped a big Jaleel McLaughlin run off the board, and had some other issues in that role. However, Bryant's route running was quite skilled, and he played faster than he tested, and both were displayed in his action against the 49ers.
RJ Harvey | RB | Grade: 50.1
Harvey had two big runs, one for seven yards and one for 11, but he totaled 24 yards on seven runs. There were yards left on the field, but his vision wasn’t great, and he missed open lanes where he could have unlocked his speed and taken off.