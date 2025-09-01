Broncos Are Counting on 7 Key Players to Meet Super Bowl Expectations
The Denver Broncos have been vocal about their high expectations for the upcoming season, and if they want to meet them, it will come down to seven key players. Obviously, it takes a team to achieve Super Bowl triumph, but individual players must be the ultimate difference-makers.
Let's break down the seven most important players in the Broncos' quest to meet 2025 expectations.
Bo Nix | QB
The quarterback is always a key player, and it's hard to win a Super Bowl when a team's signal-caller isn’t playing at a high level. Nix had a great rookie year, but it's about what he does from here.
There is always potential for a sophomore slump, but a plateau in his play may be even worse. Whatever the case, if the Broncos want to meet their expectations, they need Nix to take his game to the next level.
RJ Harvey | RB
Everyone knows the Broncos' rushing attack didn’t cut it last year, and they invested to bring in Harvey as an explosive back to upgrade things. The Broncos lacked explosive runs last year, and they can make such a difference when it comes to how defenses defend.
Harvey is key to bringing those explosive runs and helping take pressure off Nix and the Broncos' passing attack. J.K. Dobbins can also help the run game, but he isn’t an explosive runner, making Harvey a key player.
Evan Engram | TE
The Broncos lacked an impact from their tight end room last year, and they were quick to target Engram when he was let go by the Jacksonville Jaguars. While he has issues as a blocker, the Broncos need him more for his impact as a receiver.
When the Broncos got into third-down situations last year, Nix had a habit of trying to force the ball to Courtland Sutton. Engram brings a reliable third-down option and has been one of the better money-down options in the NFL since entering the league, and the Broncos need that from him to help keep drives alive.
What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Nik Bonitto | OLB
The Broncos have gotten improvements out of Bonitto each year he's been in the league, and they need another. He has been a great pass rusher, but his wins have been achieved through speed, burst, and athleticism, so he needs technical improvements.
What makes Bonitto such a key is that he needs to prove that last year wasn’t a fluke, but a sign of what is to come. The Broncos need him to become a consistent disruptor in the passing game, with more ways to win, while showing significant improvements as a run defender, which is the most critical area he needs to improve.
Dre Greenlaw | LB
One of the Broncos' downfalls last season was the play of their linebackers, which led to the signing of Greenlaw. If he struggles or fails to meet expectations, it could be a rough season for the Broncos due to the limited improvements made to the room.
With Greenlaw likely starting the campaign on a pitch count, it's less than ideal, but the start of the season is a fine time to get him some rest. The Broncos need him to play at the level he did with the San Francisco 49ers because of how much of a difference it’ll make for the defense.
Riley Moss | CB
Patrick Surtain II is going to lock down his side of the field, and it’ll lead to a lot of targets going to those around him. Moss had a fine start to last season, but he faltered down the stretch, even before his injury, and then fell apart afterward.
Teams are going to focus on Moss to generate big passing plays, and he has to make them pay for it. Moss has to take his play to the next level and show he can lock down his side and be a great partner to Surtain in the secondary.
Marvin Mims Jr. | WR
Finally, Mims is needed on special teams to help the Broncos establish good field position. He has been an All-Pro returner in each of his two years, and a third would be a great way to continue for him, especially with him eligible for an extension after this season.
Recommended Articles
However, Mims isn’t only a key player for special teams, but also for the offense, as he brings big-play potential and can line up in multiple spots. It doesn’t matter if he continues to be a gadget player or develops into a more traditional receiver; either way, the Broncos need him to have a consistent impact on the offense, not just on special teams.