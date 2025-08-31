Payton Explains the Real Reason Broncos Kept 3 ILBs on Practice Squad
The Denver Broncos recognized the need to upgrade their linebacker position, so they acquired Dre Greenlaw in free agency. However, the big concern is Greenlaw's injury history, along with his new starting partner in Denver, Alex Singleton, and things aren't off to a great start.
Broncos head coach Sean Payton confirmed some less-than-ideal news, stating that neither starting linebacker will be a full go to start the season. Hopefully, the team's backups are ready to see the field, and at least some during the first couple of weeks of the season.
There's a reason the Broncos kept three linebackers on the practice squad, as Payton explained earlier this week.
“We have to be smart. Alex is coming back off of an injury. Dre is coming back," Payton said. "We have to be smart, and look at pitch counts, and be ready to play some younger players and not just say, ‘Week 1, we’re throwing them out there for 70 plays.’”
While that may seem like disappointing news, it isn’t. The Broncos kick off their season against the Tennessee Titans and their rookie quarterback, Cam Ward. The Titans don’t have an abundance of weapons on offense that should worry the Broncos' defense too much.
What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Next, the Broncos face the Indianapolis Colts on the road. While Daniel Jones isn’t a rookie quarterback, he has struggled to establish himself as a quality NFL quarterback. The Colts also don’t have the weapons on offense that should scare the Broncos' defense too much.
What it Means
The Broncos should rest the two linebackers to start the season, even though they desire to have a fast start. While there is no such thing as a guaranteed win in the NFL, these games should be wins for the Broncos, even without Greenlaw and Singleton at full strength or garnering 100% of snaps.
Remember, being on a pitch count doesn’t mean Greenlaw and Singleton won’t play. They will still have plenty of opportunities to make an impact in the game, but it may be more situational, and for half of the overall snaps.
In the end, you want these two full-go, healthy, and playing 100% of the snaps when the Broncos reach the tougher parts of their schedule, which begins in Week 3 at the Los Angeles Chargers. There isn’t another point in the season where the Broncos can afford to rest the two linebackers.
One of the worst things that can happen would be if Greenlaw had to miss multiple weeks due to aggravating an injury instead of missing some snaps in the first couple of weeks. Injuries can happen at any time, but Greenlaw has been dealing with a lingering injury, and resting can help it heal up.
Recommended Articles
Starting the season on a snap count is the best thing for Greenlaw and Singleton, and the Broncos. Broncos Country saw what happened to the linebackers late last season, and no one wants to see that happen again.