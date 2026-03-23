Broncos Depth Chart After Free Agency: Starters, Battles, Roster Bubble

The Denver Broncos have signaled to the NFL that they're confident in their 2025 roster that was one Bo Nix injury away from the Super Bowl. But we can't quite say they're "running it back," as they let two key free agents depart and have made a pair of outside moves.

One of those outside moves was a blockbuster trade that gives Nix an explosive new weapon (which we'll talk about shortly). The Broncos obviously felt an explosive element was missing on offense and have rectified it at no small expense.

With the first two weeks of NFL free agency in the books, how have all the moves reshaped the Broncos' depth chart across the roster? Let's take a look.

Quarterback

Bo Nix Jarrett Stidham Sam Ehlinger

Nix enters Year 3 while recovering from ankle surgery. The Broncos expect him to be fully back on his feet by May, and there's every reason to look forward to his third NFL season, after he's won 24 regular-season games, a division crown, and a playoff game in two years.

Behind him, the Broncos are running it back with Stidham and Ehlinger, the latter of whom was re-signed two weeks ago to a one-year, $2 million deal. The Broncos loved their quarterback room, and with the exception of Logan Kilgore taking over as the position coach while Davis Webb moves up to offensive coordinator, it's the same cast of characters.

Running Back

J.K. Dobbins RJ Harvey Tyler Badie Jaleel McLaughlin Cody Schrader Deuce Vaughn

The Broncos absolutely loved their running back room, especially the form it took for the first 10 weeks of last season before Dobbins got hurt. Dobbins brought much more to the table than his rushing efficiency, serving as a great leader and mentor to the other backs in the room.

The Broncos re-signed Dobbins , giving him a massive raise that'll pay him $8 million in 2026. If he reaches 1,200 rushing yards, he could make upwards of $10 million.

Harvey had a very impressive rookie campaign, especially when he was free to be that 'Joker' weapon that could be moved around the formation. After the Dobbins injury, Harvey struggled to carry the RB1 load, but if all goes according to the team's plan, he won't have to be that top guy in 2026.

The Broncos tendered Badie and re-signed McLaughlin, but neither are guaranteed a roster spot. They'll have to battle this summer, while practice-squad holdovers, Schrader and Vaughn, look to make a move up the depth chart.

This is a position the Broncos could draft to next month in an effort to upgrade over Badie and McLaughlin.

Wide Receiver (X)

Courtland Sutton Pat Bryant Lil’Jordan Humphrey

This spot remains the same, with Sutton and Bryant returning on current contracts. Humphrey was re-signed to a one-year deal, keeping him in the fold through the summer, at least.

Bryant could be in line for significantly more snaps, depending on how the Broncos' view the No. 3 receiver spot moving forward.

Wide Receiver (Z)

Jaylen Waddle Troy Franklin Marvin Mims Jr. Michael Bandy

And now we come to Waddle, whom the Broncos acquired last week from Miami in exchange for a first and third-round draft pick, while swapping fourth-rounders. Waddle totally reshapes the wide receiver room, pushing Franklin and Mims down the depth chart.

That No. 3 spot will be hotly contested by Bryant, Franklin, and Mims, but all three will get some snaps with the first-team offense. It all depends on who shines this summer and what the team envisions.

Franklin and Mims will continue to be the subject of trade speculation in the fan base and media between now and the draft.

Tight End

Evan Engram Adam Trautman Nate Adkins Lucas Krull

The Broncos fielded one of the NFL's worst tight end rooms last year, based on multiple metrics, but they love their guys. Engram returns on the second and final year of his contract, while the Broncos re-signed all three of Trautman, Adkins, and Krull.

Trautman was the big winner, though, garnering a three-year, $17 million deal . The team's primary Y tight end, Trautman technically sits atop the depth chart only in the sense that he'll officially start more games, but Engram will have the bigger role in the passing offense as the F, or the 'move' tight end.

Adkins remains the Broncos' best blocking tight end, so bringing him back on the cheap was a no-brainer. I'm still trying to figure out why Krull was retained, but he'll have to play well this summer after missing most of last season with an injury.

This is another position I expect the Broncos to focus on in the draft to upgrade Adkins and Krull, perhaps even Trautman (at some point).

Left Tackle

Garett Bolles Matt Peart Marques Cox

Bolles returns as a first-team All-Pro. Peart restructured his contract to remain in Denver, after suffering a season-ending knee injury while filling in for Ben Powers at left guard in Week 5.

Peart can play inside or outside, but he's Bolles's primary backup for now. Cox was re-signed to a futures deal back in January.

Right Tackle

Mike McGlinchey Frank Crum Alex Palczewski

McGlinchey is the top dog, but Crum is now the first guy on the field at right tackle if something happens to the starter. Palczewski was just re-signed, offering the Broncos inside/outside versatility, much like Peart.

Keeping Palczewski on the right side as a McGlinchey backup, at this stage, is pure projection. It's where the Broncos have listed him in the recent past, though.

Left Guard

Ben Powers Alex Palczewski Nick Gargiulo Calvin Throckmorton

Powers returns as the starter, but he's entering a contract year. Palczewski was the third option to replace Powers last season, but he ended up being the guy, and the Broncos rewarded him with a two-year extension .

Gargiulo is returning from an ACL injury, and Throckmorton was brought back to offer some interior depth. If Gargiulo picks up where he left off pre-injury, it might be hard for Palczewski to beat him out for the left guard swing job.

Right Guard

Quinn Meinerz Alex Palczewski Nick Gargiulo Calvin Throckmorton

Meinerz returns as the team's interior All-Pro and Pro Bowler. Behind him is the same cast of characters.

The supremacy and order of this depth chart will ultimately be decided in training camp. Here's to hoping the guys can stay healthy.

Center

Luke Wattenberg Alex Forsyth Michael Deiter

Wattenberg returns on a fresh, new contract extension. He's a lock to start at center, but Forsyth now enters a contract year.

Deiter was a college free agent signing last season who competed on the practice squad all year. The Broncos brough him back on a futures deal.

Defensive End

Zach Allen Eyioma Uwazurike Sai’vion Jones Jordan Jackson Matt Henningsen

I'm keeping this group under one depth chart for now, simply because we don't yet know what the Broncos have in mind (for sure) at the defensive end spot vacated by John Franklin-Myers. For now, it seems it's Uwazurike's job to lose, but that will depend on how much development Jones shows in Year 2.

Jackson was brought back on a tender, while Henningsen was re-signed to a one-year deal . Both will have to compete hard this summer to make the roster. This group will likely face new competition from the draft.

Nose Tackle

D.J. Jones Malcolm Roach

These two are interchangeable, but Jones is the starter. Both are playing on recently extended contracts, but it will be interesting to see how much Roach factors into the defensive end competition.

Outside Linebacker (Right)

Nik Bonitto Dondrea Tillman Que Robinson

Bonitto shines at the top of this depth chart, but don't sleep on Tillman, who's been a true diamond-in-the-rough find for the Broncos. Robinson returns for Year 2 after being a 2025 fourth-round pick and will be part of the rotation, depending on ho often he dresses.

Outside Linebacker (Left)

Jonathon Cooper Jonah Elliss Garrett Nelson

Cooper is the starter with Elliss champing at the bit for more playing time. With how much Cooper regressed down the stretch, Elliss might have more of an opening to earn more playing time this summer.

The Broncos are keeping Nelson around for now, but he'll have to shine this summer to make himself more than a camp body.

Inside Linebacker

Alex Singleton Justin Strnad Dres Sanders Karene Reid Levelle Bailey Jordan Turner

I'm putting all the linebackers in one header here because this position comes down to the top two guys, plus the first rotational player. The top two guys are the re-signed Singleton and Strnad , but that third spot will be hotly contested.

Is this the year Sanders — a 2023 third-round pick — stays healthy and impacts the depth chart? Our fingers are crossed, but we can't count on it. Reid, Bailey, and Turner are all former college free agents whom the Broncos like.

One of these guys could rise in 2026. I expect this to be a position addressed in the draft, maybe even early.

Cornerback (Right)

Riley Moss Jahdae Barron Kris Abrams-Draine

Moss enters a contract year, and his successor is playing right behind him in Barron, the former first-round pick. It wouldn't be a shock to see the Broncos extend Moss this summer, but it's not a lock because of his run-ins with the yellow laundry.

Abrams-Draine looked much better as a rookie in 2024 than he did last season, but he's a sticky guy i coverage who loves to compete.

Nickel Cornerback

Ja’Quan McMillian Jahdae Barron Reese Taylor

McMillian returns with a big raise on his RFA tender . He's the man at the nickel, but competition with Barron should help keep this position strong moving forward.

Taylor is a guy the coaches love. He's undersized a bit at 5-foot-9, but he spent time on the active roster last season.

Cornerback (Left)

Patrick Surtain II Riley Moss Jaden Robinson

I place Moss behind Surtain only because we know that if any injury befalls PS2, the Broncos turn to Moss first by rotating him over to the left side. But Surtain is the clear top dog here.

The Broncos like Robinson, who was brought back on a futures deal back in January.

Free Safety

Brandon Jones Devon Key Tycen Anderson

Jones returns as the starter in a contract year, though his torn pectoral suffered late last season will be something to watch. With P.J. Locke defecting to Dallas, Key — the All-Pro special-teamer — gets the first bite at the No. 3 apple.

The Broncos just signed Anderson last week . He's the team's only outside free-agent signing of the 2026 offseason thus far.

Strong Safety

Talanoa Hufanga Devon Key JL Skinner

Hufanga was spectacular in his first year with the Broncos, earning second-team All-Pro honors. Key, again, is likely to be the primary backup for both safeties, but Skinner could factor in, too, depending on how well he plays this summer.

Special Teams

Kicker : Wil Lutz

: Wil Lutz Punter : Jeremy Crawshaw

: Jeremy Crawshaw Long-Snapper : Mitchell Fraboni

: Mitchell Fraboni Returner: Marvin Mims Jr., Tyler Badie, Michael Bandy

As it stands, the Broncos' entire group of third-phase specialists returns in 2026. Mims stands as the primary punt returner and one of two kick returns. Bandy is the backup punt returner, with Badie the co-kick returner.