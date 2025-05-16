Predicting Broncos' Most Likely All-Pro & Pro Bowl Players in 2025
In 2025, five Denver Broncos garnered All-Pro accolades, and three were selected to the Pro Bowl, with eight alternates. The franchise has been blessed the past few seasons with talented players on both sides of the ball who have helped elevate the team back into the playoffs after an almost decade-long drought.
Just like last season, Denver has plenty of players entering 2025 who could earn All-Pro or Pro Bowl honors and solidify their place in the NFL history books. Let's examine the top candidates.
Patrick Surtain ll | CB | All-Pro & Pro Bowl
The most obvious choice for this list is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, who continues to strike fear into opposing quarterbacks. Surtain locked down the likes of DK Metcalf, Mike Evans, Drake London, and Ja’Marr Chase and only surrendered 317 receiving yards in 2024.
Surtain forced opposing offenses to put their best playmakers in the slot to avoid getting clamped down for an entire game, proving just how much he can alter an opponent's game plan. There’s no doubt he will continue to build his resume in 2025, headlining one of the best defenses in the league, and earning another All-Pro and Pro Bowl nomination.
Nik Bonitto | OLB | Pro Bowl
Bonitto had his breakout season in 2024, totaling 13.5 sacks, 16 tackles for a loss, and two defensive touchdowns, putting him in the DPOY conversation. His lightning speed off the edge made him a deadly weapon on Denver’s defense, which hasn’t had a prolific pass rusher in several years.
Bonitto was one of the biggest factors in the Broncos making the playoffs last season and will continue to make game-changing plays on his way to being selected to the Pro Bowl, and if he replicates or even surpasses his 2024 campaign, an All-Pro selection is not out of the question.
Quinn Meinerz | RG | All-Pro & Pro Bowl
Meinerz is firmly in the conversation for best guard in the NFL, and it’s easy to see why. In 17 games (1088 snaps), he only gave up one sack and four hurries, per Pro Football Focus, as he dominated every defender that dared to line up across from him.
Coming out of Wisconsin-Whitewater, Mienerz has had to scratch and claw his way to the NFL with his bully mentality, and it shows on game day, whether it be in the run game or pass blocking. There’s no doubt that he’ll continue stopping defensive linemen dead in their tracks, earning another All-Pro selection, but let's hope this time, he isn't ignored in the Pro Bowl voting.
Marvin Mims Jr. | WR/KR/PR | All-Pro & Pro Bowl
While Mims is still working to become a complete receiver, there’s no question about his ability as a return specialist. In his first two seasons, he's earned All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors with a total of 720 yards on 45 returns and a touchdown as a kick/punt returner, setting up the Broncos offense with excellent field position.
If the Broncos continue to use Mims as their primary return man, he’ll easily secure another All-Pro selection. However, fans hope that the impetus for his accolades comes from his impact as an offensive weapon.
RJ Harvey | RB | Pro Bowl
While it’s doubtful that Harvey makes an All-Pro team with how the Broncos like to have a rotation at running back and the fact that Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry are superstar lead backs, he could fight to make the Pro Bowl. Harvey’s explosiveness gives the Broncos the pop they’ve been looking for in their ground game, and even with limited touches, he can do some serious damage in the blink of an eye.
Harvey led college football in explosive rushes, 32 of which went for 15-plus yards in 2024, ranking second behind only Ashton Jeanty, whom many Broncos fans wanted. While Harvey and Jeanty aren’t a one-to-one comparison, the Broncos' rookie is just what this offense needs to get rolling, and his efforts will earn him a Pro Bowl selection.
Bo Nix | QB | Pro Bowl
Nix had an outstanding rookie campaign, throwing for 3,775 yards and 29 touchdowns with an additional 430 yards on the ground and four scores. He showed the toughness and mental fortitude to make plays in and out of structure and bounced back after making critical mistakes.
Year 1 in Sean Payton’s system is a handful to assimilate and translate to the field, but Nix’s maturity and competitive fire allowed him to grow at a rapid rate. He was named an alternate for the Pro Bowl last season, but in 2025, he’ll carve out a starting spot, especially with the added weaponry on offense.
Talanoa Hufanga | S | Pro Bowl
Denver snagged the former All-Pro ballhawking safety to patrol the secondary. Hufanga has seven interceptions and two forced fumbles in his four years in the NFL and will have plenty of opportunities to boost those numbers in a secondary where he won’t be the primary focus.
No pass-catcher is safe in Hufanga’s airspace and will be punished with hard hits and turnovers as he adds another Pro Bowl to his resume.
Zach Allen | DE | All-Pro & Pro Bowl
Allen has been one of the best free-agent signings in recent memory for the Broncos. He had a career-high 8.5 sacks and 15 tackles for a loss in 2024 and was a huge factor in the Broncos' defensive success.
Long has Denver lacked a strong pass rush up the middle, but Allen tore that narrative up and punished opposing offensive linemen, running backs, and quarterbacks. With all the talent across Denver’s defensive line, Allen will have opportunities to replicate his production from 2024, pick up another All-Pro nod, and earn the first Pro Bowl selection of his career.
