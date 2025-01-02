Mile High Huddle

Broncos' Surtain, Bonitto, Mims Earn 2025 Pro Bowl Honors

All three players were named starters for the AFC.

Zack Kelberman

Dec 15, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) gestures after a play in the third quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
The Denver Broncos will have at least three starters represented in the NFL's annual all-star festivities.

On Thursday, Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II, outside linebacker Nik Bonitto, and wide receiver/return specialist Marvin Mims were selected to the 2025 Pro Bowl.

Several players were also named as alternates: right guard Quinn Meinerz (first), long snapper Mitch Fraboni (first), kicker Wil Lutz (third), left tackle Garett Bolles (third), fullback Michael Burton (fourth), defensive lineman Zach Allen (fourth), quarterback Bo Nix (fourth), and safety Brandon Jones (fifth).

This is the third consecutive Pro Bowl berth for Surtain, who's tallied a team-high four interceptions (including a pick-six) and 11 pass deflections through 16 games. He currently ranks as Pro Football Focus' top-rated CB among 117 qualifiers.

It's the second straight honor for Mims, who leads the league in punt return yardage (408) while also developing nicely as a pass-catcher, placing second on the club in receiving yards (452) and receiving touchdowns (4).

And it's the first career selection for Bonitto, who's enjoying a breakout season with 11.5 sacks — the first Broncos defender to notch 10-plus takedowns since 2018. The former second-round pick has added two forced fumbles and a pair of defensive scores, the latter directly contributing to Denver's victories over the Browns and Colts.

The 2025 Pro Bowl Games are slated to begin on Thursday, Jan. 30 in Orlando, Fla.

Published
Zack Kelberman
ZACK KELBERMAN

Zack Kelberman is the Senior Editor for Mile High Huddle. He has covered the NFL for more than a decade and the Denver Broncos since 2016. He's also the co-host of the wildly popular Broncos show the Mile High Huddle Podcast.

