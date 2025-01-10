5 Broncos Selected to A.P.'s All-Pro Team, Most in Nearly 30 Years
The Denver Broncos had three players selected for the Pro Bowl, with eight alternates. There were two massive snubs, but the A.P. rectified both with its announcement of the All-Pro Team.
Five Broncos were selected to the All-Pro Team, including the three Pro Bowlers — cornerback Patrick Surtain II, rush linebacker Nik Bonitto, and returner Marvin Mims Jr — but right guard Quinn Meinerz and defensive end Zach Allen also garnered a nod.
Surtain, Meinerz, and Mims were first-team All-Pros, while Bonitto and Allen were second-team. The five All-Pro selections are the most for the Broncos since 1996.
It's great to see Meinerz and Allen get the recognition they deserve for the Herculean contributions they made to the Broncos' 10-win season. It's also the first All-Pro honors of their respective careers, as well as that of Bonitto.
Both Surtain and Mims have been selected before. But five Broncos garnering All-Pro nods is another sign of the ground Sean Payton has gained in the team's rebuild.
The Broncos are way ahead of schedule and it turns out that they had more of the building blocks in place than perhaps anyone initially realized. After all, eight players were selected as Pro Bowl alternates, including rookie quarterback Bo Nix, wide receiver Courtland Sutton, Meinerz, and left tackle Garett Bolles.
All of the Broncos selected to the Pro Bowl and All-Pro Team are under contract for 2025 and beyond. The nucleus of Payton's young team will remain intact and that's an encouraging thought, regardless of how Sunday's Wildcard game against the Buffalo Bills shakes out.
