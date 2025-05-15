Broncos Announce Three Preseason Games
The Denver Broncos' regular-season schedule was released on Wednesday night to much fanfare. The Broncos will have four primetime tilts and another across the pond in London for an NFL International Game.
Before the Broncos get to the regular season, though, the preseason must be played. No longer a four-game preseason, the NFL changed the format to three frames a few years back.
The Broncos preseason slate looks like this:
- Game 1: at San Francisco 49ers
- Game 2: Arizona Cardinals
- Game 3: at New Orleans Saints
The Broncos plan to hold joint practice sessions with the Niners ahead of their preseason game in San Francisco. Then it's back home to host the Cardinals.
The Broncos punctuate their preseason with a road trip to play the New Orleans Saints, which will be Sean Payton's second homecoming to the Bayou. Payton's Broncos defeated the Saints in the 2024 regular season.
These preseason games will give Broncos Country its first chance at (hopefully) seeing the team's new faces on the grid-iron against outside opponents. It may be unlikely to expect free-agent safety Talanoa Hufanga or linebacker Dre Greenlaw to garner much preseason exposure, considering their injury history.
Free-agent tight end Evan Engram also has an injury jacket, but it would be a surprise if he didn't play whenever Bo Nix and the first-team offense are out on the grass. Nix and Engram will want as many reps as possible to get their chemistry going before the regular season, and perfect that "interior triangle" that Payton has talked about in the passing game.
Fans can expect a heavy dose of the rookie draft class, which means seeing first-round cornerback Jahdae Barron out there, as well as second-round running back RJ Harvey, and third-round wideout Pat Bryant. Barron and Harvey project as early starters, but Bryant could be a darkhorse to win a job.
The Broncos will return to Broncos Park powered by CommonSpirit for voluntary minicamp from May 27-29. That'll be the first time the rookie class and veterans are in the building and on the field together as the Broncos gear up for the 2025 season.
