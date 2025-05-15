Broncos Official 2025 Regular-Season Schedule Announced
The NFL announced the Denver Broncos' 2025 regular-season schedule on Wednesday night. The full schedule had already leaked hours prior, but we now get to sink our teeth into the official slate of 17 games.
- Week 1: vs. Tennessee Titans
- Week 2: at Indianapolis Colts
- Week 3: at Los Angeles Chargers
- Week 4: vs. Cincinnati Bengals (MNF)
- Week 5: at Philadelphia Eagles
- Week 6: at New York Jets (London)
- Week 7: vs. New York Giants
- Week 8: vs. Dallas Cowboys
- Week 9: at Houston Texans
- Week 10: vs. Las Vegas Raiders (TNF)
- Week 11: vs. Kansas City Chiefs
- Week 12: BYE
- Week 13: at Washington Commanders (SNF)
- Week 14: at Las Vegas Raiders
- Week 15: vs. Green Bay Packers
- Week 16: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
- Week 17: at Kansas City Chiefs (Christmas)
- Week 18: vs. Los Angeles Chargers
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
The Broncos will open at home as the heavy favorites vs. the Titans. Rookie quarterbacks starting in Week 1 have a poor record historically, so the Broncos defense will be licking its chops at the prospect of facing the No. 1 overall pick, Cam Ward.
The Broncos then head out on the road to take on the Colts, a team they defeated late last season. That's followed by the Broncos' first AFC West tilt vs. the Chargers, also on the road. Remember, the Chargers swept the Broncos in Jim Harbaugh's first season as head coach.
Denver's first primetime game follows, with a revenge match vs. Joe Burrow and the Bengals on Monday Night Football. Bo Nix gets his chance to avenge his bitter overtime loss late last season.
The Broncos then head east and will stay out that way for the ensuing two weeks, starting with a visit to Philadelphia to take on the defending World Champions, then a hop across the pond for an International Game vs. the Jets.
Finally, the Broncos get back-to-back home games in Weeks 7 and 8 vs. the Giants and Cowboys, respectively. Then it's back on the road vs. the Texans, a game that could have AFC playoff implications.
Then it's back to Denver for two straight home games, both of which are against AFC West rivals. First, the Raiders in Week 10, followed by the Chiefs in Week 11. Denver has won its past two home games vs. Kansas City.
After what's sure to be an intense bout with the Chiefs, the Broncos hit their Week 12 bye. The break comes at an opportune time for the Broncos, as they rest up and collect themselves for a push down the stretch.
Coming out of the bye, it's back into the meat-grinder vs. Jayden Daniels and the Commanders. Nix gets to cross swords on Sunday Night Football with the quarterback who beat him in the Offensive Rookie of the Year sweepstakes.
Next, the Broncos take to the road to face the Raiders, followed by back-to-back home games vs. the Packers and Jaguars. From there, the Broncos close out the season with two massive AFC West games, a Christmas Day tilt vs. the Chiefs and a final homestand vs. the Chargers.
We've known who the Broncos' 2025 opponents would be for months. Now we know the order, including the bye week. The Broncos can now start planning their regular-season run in earnest.