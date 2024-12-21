Here's Why Broncos Aren't Real Contenders Yet
The Denver Broncos are coming off one of their most heartbreaking losses in recent memory, falling to the Los Angeles Chargers 34-27. After the Broncos scored three touchdowns on their first three first-half possessions, primarily due to the run game's success, Sean Payton seemed to lose sight of what was working.
The ground game disappeared, and with it, the offensive success as the Broncos only scored six second-half points while allowing the Chargers to drop 21 points due to a horrid defensive showing. Broncos Country is used to L.A. “Chargering,” but Thursday night, it was Denver that gave the game away.
Getting swept by the Chargers raises an alarming question for fans expecting a deep playoff run: Can the Broncos compete with the genuine contenders of the NFL?
After the loss to the Chargers, Denver’s record is 9-6 with only two games left to play, a Saturday afternoon bout with the Cincinnati Bengals and the last of their divisional opponents in the Kansas City Chiefs. Looking back on the Broncos' nine wins, they’ve only managed to beat one team with a winning record: the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The rest of the teams Denver has bested have a combined record of 30-68. That’s not exactly stiff competition, and while the Broncos can only play who's in front of them, it’s hard to call them an elite team.
When facing teams with a winning record, the Seattle Seahawks, Pittsburgh Steelers, Buccaneers, Chargers, Baltimore Ravens, and Chiefs, the Broncos are lowly 1-6. Outside of the Baltimore game, the Broncos kept pace but ultimately didn’t have enough or made a fatal mistake, resulting in defeat.
The Broncos are much better than expected with a rookie quarterback in Bo Nix and limited offensive weapons, but they aren’t ready to make a big playoff push. Making the postseason doesn’t make you a real contender; beating playoff-caliber teams does, and Denver hasn’t proven it can do that.
If the Broncos do make the playoffs, they’ll likely face the Buffalo Bills, who are an absolute tear. It's hard to see Denver matching up against a seasoned unit like Buffalo.
Regardless, the Broncos still control their destiny. One more win would secure Denver a spot in the playoffs for the first time since Super Bowl 50.
While the Broncos may not be a juggernaut this year, they’ve squashed the expectations of the team they were supposed to be and are moving in the right direction. Even making it to the postseason would be an accomplishment for this young squad, and with draft picks and money to spend, the 2025 Broncos will surely be contenders.
As for 2024, the Broncos have proven they aren't ready to run with the big dogs.
