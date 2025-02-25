Report: Broncos to Meet with Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty
The Denver Broncos have scheduled a formal meeting with Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty at the NFL Scouting Combine, The Draft Network's Ryan Fowler reported Tuesday.
Jeanty will also speak with the Giants, Vikings, Steelers, Colts, Bears, Chargers, Ravens, and Saints in Indianapolis.
The consensus RB1 in this year's class, Jeanty tallied 5,631 yards from scrimmage (4,769 rushing, 862 receiving) and 56 total touchdowns across 40 career games for the Broncos. He enjoyed a breakout 2024 campaign, notching career-highs in attempts, rushing yards, and TDs, en route to claiming the Maxwell Award and Doak Walker Award, as well as unanimous All-American honors.
A scheme-independent mismatch, Jeanty (5-9, 215) has drawn pre-draft comparisons to Pro Football Hall of Fame RB LaDainian Tomlinson.
"Jeanty plays a position that has become devalued on draft day, but his unique talent and the resurgence of the run game in the NFL should force teams to reconsider that factor when weighing his value," NFL.com's Lance Zierlein wrote in his scouting profile. "He’s the ultimate yardage creator, with the talent and skill set to succeed independent of the quality of his blocking. Jeanty’s speed forces linebackers to flow hard outside, creating cutback lanes and chunk runs, while his vision, balance and elusiveness get it done along the interior. The threat of what he can do on the ground should create ideal play-action opportunities for his team, allowing his next play-caller to, say, unburden a young quarterback or any other passer being asked to shoulder too much of the offense. He’s compact and muscular, but there could be some minor concern surrounding his massive workload in 2024. This top-flight running back is capable of becoming the face of an offense in a league where the pendulum might be swinging back to the running game. Jeanty has future All-Pro talent."
Jeanty opted to skip on-field drills and workouts at the Combine in favor of his Pro Day. If all goes well by late April, he's expected to be long gone when Denver goes on the clock at No. 20 overall -- perhaps as soon as No. 6 to the Las Vegas Raiders.
Jeanty, however, is among several RBs in a historically deep 2025 crop. Other options at the position include Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson, North Carolina's Omarion Hampton, and Iowa's Kaleb Johnson.
