Broncos Should Avoid These 3 High-Profile Free-Agent WRs
The Denver Broncos are in dire need of a veteran wide receiver to take their offense to the next level. Names like Chris Godwin and Davante Adams have been thrown around as potential fits, and both could be great options to consider.
However, fans and analysts have pounded the table for a few other names, three of whom the Broncos should avoid totally.
DK Metcalf
Metcalf has requested a trade out of Seattle, and the Seahawks are reportedly looking for first and third-round picks in return. That compensation is absolutely out of the question for Denver, as they need their picks to help build up their roster, which has multiple holes.
Trade compensation aside, the Broncos already have a receiver with the same skill set as Courtland Sutton, who had 89 more yards and three more touchdowns. Metcalf struggles to run anything but a go-route and only possesses excellent straight-line speed, not overall speed.
Metcalf has also been a distraction on the sidelines and the locker room, so with Denver trying to forge a winning culture, trading for a self-centered diva is counterproductive.
Stefon Diggs
Another diva, Diggs should also be entirely off the Broncos' radar. He was very vocal on social media about his frustrations while playing in Buffalo. He was ultimately traded to Houston in 2024, where he played eight games before tearing his ACL.
A significant leg injury to a 31-year-old receiver is very unattractive to a team that needs a reliable pass catcher, and Diggs isn’t getting any younger. That, paired with character issues, makes Diggs a no-go for the Broncos.
Amari Cooper
Cooper has been an elite receiver for several years in the NFL, but 2024 wasn’t kind to him. He played his first six games as a Cleveland Brown before being traded to Buffalo and put up 547 yards and four touchdowns, his worst season since 2017 with the Raiders.
Josh Allen is a massive upgrade from Deshaun Watson and Jameis Winston, but Cooper still didn’t produce in Buffalo. Maybe it was an anomaly, or it could be that Cooper is falling off. Either way, the Broncos should look elsewhere.
There are so many options at wide receiver, and the Broncos can add a talented veteran to help raise their offense to a new level. With many choices, there are also pitfalls, and the three pass-catchers listed above are just that.
The Broncos should look past Metcalf, Diggs, and Cooper if they wish to find reliable a receiver to help take their offense to new heights.
