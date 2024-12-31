Broncos Given 'Bad News' by NFL.com Entering Season Finale
The Denver Broncos have now dropped two games in a row in their quest to make the postseason, falling to the Cincinnati Bengals in overtime 30-24. The Broncos defense didn’t force a punt in regulation, and Sean Payton reckoned that settling for a tie was a viable strategy despite only 10 tie games happening in the last 10 years in the NFL.
Payton learned that settling is for losers and fortune favors the bold. Another loss means a slight tumble to No. 13 in NFL.com's Week 18 power rankings, as Eric Edholm reminds the Broncos that they don’t have any wiggle room in the playoff race going into the final week of the regular season.
“The Chiefs reportedly plan to rest several starters in Denver in Week 18, presumably including key pieces like Patrick Mahomes, Chris Jones and Travis Kelce. That's the good news. The Broncos now can snag that final playoff spot with their starters facing the Chiefs' backups, not too long after they came within a blocked field-goal try of beating the Chiefs' starters in Kansas City. The bad news: Denver has lost any wiggle room it might have once enjoyed in its bid for a wild-card spot. This has been a back-and-forth season for Sean Payton's crew, as you might expect of a team led by a rookie quarterback. Bo Nix made a few big throws in Saturday's epic loss to the Bengals, but he also had a few tougher moments, and the Broncos' lack of aggression late was notable. This is still a plucky team to a degree, but the flaws on both sides of the ball are becoming more evident. Denver also hasn't beaten a truly quality team outside the NFC South this entire season, for what that's worth," Edholm wrote.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Luckily, the Broncos will face a Chiefs team led by Carson Wentz. Many of Kansas City’s starters will rest for the playoffs after securing the No. 1 seed in the AFC, but that doesn’t mean Denver can sit on its hands.
The Broncos offense has been largely ineffective due to a lack of commitment to the run game and questionable play-calling in crucial situations. As Edholm put it, a lack of aggression played a massive part in the loss to Joe Burrow and the Bengals.
Payton wanted to go to overtime after a spectacular touchdown grab from Marvin Mims Jr., which gave Denver all the momentum. But it completely backfired.
Giving a red-hot Burrow another possession to win the game was just lousy logic, and it sent a message that Denver should be okay with backing into the playoffs. At least Nix balled out and showed his competitive fire, advocating for the two-point attempt, before his coach snuffed out the flame.
Sunday is the Broncos' last chance to secure a playoff spot or be left to the wasteland of obscurity for another year. With the Chiefs resting key starters, there’s no excuses for this young Broncos team.
If the Broncos fall on their face again, Payton will have led a team to a floundering season's end, not unlike 2023.
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on Instagram, X, and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!