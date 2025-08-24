Broncos 28, Saints 19: The Good, Bad & Ugly
The Denver Broncos’ final preseason game ends in a 28-19 victory over the New Orleans Saints for the clean sweep. We got some answers to a few questions about Denver’s offense and defense, but new problems have become apparent just a few weeks before the season kicks off.
In the aftermath of Denver's victory in the preseason finale, let's talk about which players had the most success on Saturday and which fell flat on their faces in this week's good, bad, and ugly.
The Good: Tyler Badie | RB
In a backfield full of explosive and hungry playmakers, Badie has made the most noise. He finished the game against New Orleans with only four carries for 14 yards, but showed up big in the pass game with four catches for 30 yards. Despite his size (5-foot-8, 197 pounds), he showed grit and effort in pass protection, something Sean Payton values greatly.
Badie also had two kick returns totalling 71 yards, with his first effort being a 46-yard burst through New Orleans' coverage team. With the effort and production from Badie, the Broncos may have no choice but to keep four running backs on the roster
The Bad: Another Slow Offensive Start
The Broncos' slow offensive starts are becoming the norm, after again beginning the game with a three-and-out. It started with a Courtland Sutton drop, followed by a three-yard run into a false start, and was topped off with Bo Nix missing a wide-open Sutton.
The Broncos finished their second and third drives with a field goal and a touchdown, respectively, but they need to start hotter in order to win games consistently. The Broncos won’t be playing Spencer Rattler and Tyler Shough every week, so they must give their defense significantly more help, even if they end up being one of the best units in the league.
The Ugly: First-Team Interior O-line
During all three of the Broncos' first-team drives, the offensive line interior hamstrung them. Center Luke Wattenburg and left guard Ben Powers were bullied like children in the schoolyard, giving up several pressures in pass protection and lacking any push in the run game.
Even All-Pro right guard Quinn Meinerz looked average against the Saints' front, which is something I would’ve never thought possible. He looked lost often.
Having a vulnerable interior line has made life more difficult for Nix, and his track record under pressure is already suspect. Keeping Nix upright and getting the run game going are the two crucial factors in the Broncos’ success for 2025, and thus far, the three men in the middle have been largely disappointing.
Preseason is where the kinks get ironed out, but unfortunately for the Broncos, they still have some technical errors on offense that could shut down their season. If the Broncos can correct the slow starts and offensive line glitches, they'll be running at top speed to start 2025.