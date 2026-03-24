Former NFL MVP Lays Out 'The Greatest Thing' For Bo Nix

Former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton will perhaps always be remembered by Denver Broncos fans for famously flaming out in Super Bowl 50.

Von Miller and company provided the kryptonite on the big stage to deliver the Broncos' third World Championship at Newton's expense, but the former NFL MVP has carved out a successful post-playing career as a podcaster, firing red-hot takes.

Newton recently weighed in on the Broncos' blockbuster trade to acquire wide receiver Jaylen Waddle from the Miami Dolphins. Newton seems to agree with Waddle's take shared last week that there are no No. 1 receivers anymore.

Newton pointed to the tandem that Waddle will form with Courtland Sutton and what it will do for Bo Nix's development.

“Every great receiver has a counterpart… Do I think [Waddle] has number one skill? Yes. Can he be a number one? Yes. But I don’t think that’s what he needs. Courtland Sutton and Jaylen Waddle, that tandem right there, will give defenses fits. It’ll be the greatest thing for the development of Bo Nix,” Newton said on his 4th-&-1 With Newton podcast .

Waddle's Impact

Dec 21, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) runs the ball during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Whatever you think about Newton's tendency to shoot from the hip, he hit the nail on the head about how the Waddle trade changes things for Nix. Much will hinge on effectively blending Waddle's explosive speed and yards-after-the-catch ability with Sutton's knack for coming down with contested catches in heavy traffic and scoring in the red zone.

Undoubtedly, Nix stands to benefit most if the Broncos can get their vision and flow right on offense. New offensive coordinator and primary play-caller Davis Webb will have to hit the ground running with this team firmly in its Super Bowl window.

The dedication Nix has to his craft will also come to bear, but the more time Waddle can spend working closely with his quarterback and fellow wide receivers, the more of a running start the new-look Broncos offense will have.

Thankfully, the 27-year-old Waddle is as far removed from being a 'diva' receiver as he could possibly get, so the Broncos are confident he'll mesh well with the locker room culture Payton has worked hard to cultivate since arriving back in 2023.

Don't Forget About Mims

Broncos receiver Marvin Mims Jr. recently voiced questions about how he fits with the offense following the Waddle trade, but his willingness to continue doing whatever he can to help the team speaks volumes about the selfless character in the team's locker room.

"It's just interesting to see how I'll fit into the offense," Mims told Altitude TV's Vic Lombardi. "But at the end of the day, for me, the past two years, I mean, the thing I've taken pride in is being able to play running back, be a returner, be a receiver, so any way I can affect the game, I'm happy to go out there and do it."

Newton was never able to win a Super Bowl ring, but he knows that having different skill sets in a team's wide receiver room spells good things for the quarterback. With running back J.K. Dobbins re-signed, Nix now has everything he needs to hit the ground running in his Year-3 ascension as the Broncos aim for their fourth Lombardi Trophy while the young quarterback is still on a cost-controlled contract.