Broncos' Post-Free Agency Projected Starting Lineup for 2026

The Denver Broncos were extremely active in free agency, but not in the way most teams often are. Instead of going after outside free agents, the Broncos decided to focus on bringing back 17 of their own free agents.

Denver had 22 total free agents, with two signing elsewhere, and three still available on the free-agent market.

As we look to the 2026 season, the Broncos' projected starting lineup looks very similar to last year's, with one or two exceptions. Obviously, the 2026 NFL draft and future any trades or free-agent signings could change how it looks, but as things currently stand, here's a glimpse at the Broncos' 2026 projected starting lineup.

Quarterback: Bo Nix

There is no question here. Even with the ankle injury, Nix will be the starting quarterback for the Broncos.

The only way Nix isn’t the start (knock on wood) is if he isn’t fully healed from the ankle injury that cut Denver's playoff run short, suffers a setback, or suffers a different injury.

Running Back: J.K. Dobbins

Once the Broncos brought back Dobbins, and for the deal they did, it locked him in as the top back. RJ Harvey will still see the field, but he is the backup to Dobbins again.

Wide Receivers: Courtland Sutton | Jaylen Waddle | Pat Bryant

Dec 21, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) reacts during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Sutton is the top receiver, and with Waddle added to the fold, Denver has a great duo sitting at the top of its depth chart.

Troy Franklin, who was the second receiver behind Sutton last year, is still in the mix, but Bryant seems more likely to land the third spot. That doesn't mean Bryant will be in the slot; he will be the other boundary receiver with Waddle moving into the slot in three-receiver sets.

Waddle does everything Franklin can, with much better results so far in their respective careers, and adds a little more to the offense. Franklin was put on notice, and maybe a trade will happen similarly to Devaughn Vele last year.

Tight End: Adam Trautman

The Broncos were clear with their pecking order at tight end last year, as Trautman took the top spot and Evan Engram rotated in. While a chance could arise with offensive coordinator Davis Webb taking over play-calling right now, it seems Engram is set for a similar role he had to close out the season, if he's even on the roster.

Offensive Line: Garett Bolles (LT) | Ben Powers (LG) | Luke Wattenberg (C) | Quinn Meinerz (RG) | Mike McGlinchey (RT)

While there were questions about Powers at left guard, the Broncos made it clear that they aren’t cutting him, aren’t overly open to trading him, and they want him to remain as their starting left guard. The rest of the offensive line had no questions about their status as the starter for the 2026 season.

Defensive Line: Zach Allen | D.J. Jones | Eyioma Uwazurike

Allen and Jones are the returning starters, but Denver has to replace John Franklin-Myers, who was its other starter. Uwazurike will likely be rotated, but as a bigger and better run defender than Sai’vion Jones, Uwazurike gets the nod as the starter, with Jones rotating in, especially on obvious pass downs.

Malcolm Roach continues his depth role and backup to D.J. Jones inside.

Outside Linebackers: Nik Bonitto | Jonathon Cooper

There was speculation that Cooper could be on the move, but that ended with the restructure of his contract. With Cooper's restructure and Bonitto having some money guaranteed on the 15th of March, they’re both back in Denver as the starters.

Linebackers: Alex Singleton | Justin Strnad

September 7, 2025: Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton (49) and Denver Broncos linebacker Justin Strnad (40) celebrate a sack in the second half of the football game between the Denver Broncos and Tennessee Titans. | Derek Regensburger / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Linebacker is probably the only position that has seen a massive shift in its projected lineup from February to now. Instead of Dre Greenlaw being one of the two, the Broncos released him , keeping Strnad and Singleton as their starting duo.

Cornerbacks: Patrick Surtain II | Riley Moss

These are the top two corners in the room, barring Denver moving on from Moss via a trade. Yes, they brought Ja’Quan McMillian back as their nickel corner, who will see the field with a starter's snaps.

We can essentially call McMillian a starter, as he played the seventh-most snaps on defense last season.

Safeties: Talanoa Hufanga | Brandon Jones

Hufanga is safe as a starter, but Denver could look at a change next to him, putting Jones ' spot in question. For now, however, the Broncos don’t have someone set to step in, which keeps Jones locked in as their second starting safety.

Specialists: Wil Lutz (K) | Jeremy Crawshaw (P) | Mitchell Fraboni (LS) | Marvin Mims Jr. (KR/PR)

No changes here. All four primary specialists are back, with no competition for their jobs.

The Takeaway

Running it back to the extent the Broncos are is unheard of. Only a small handful of teams that have made the championship games since 2000 haven’t gone into free agency and made some splash signings.

Only time will tell whether the Broncos' plan works out or blows up in their face.

Keep in mind, even though free-agent frenzy is over, there are still plenty of options left, and the Broncos could still explore trades, especially during the draft. For now, the Broncos have stuck with what they had last year, but that doesn’t mean it will hold for the rest of the offseason.

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