Ex-Broncos QB Ben DiNucci Signs With Bills
It's always good to see former Denver Broncos land on their feet elsewhere. That's what seems to have happened for quarterback Ben DiNucci, whose representatives announced on Monday that he's signed with the Buffalo Bills.
DiNucci was waived in the immediate aftermath of the 2024 NFL draft. The Broncos churned the quarterback room this past offseason, releasing Russell Wilson, acquiring Zach Wilson via trade, and drafting Bo Nix at No. 12 overall.
With Jarrett Stidham as the incumbent holdover, there wasn't any room left at the in for DiNucci. A few teams kicked DiNucci's tires, but he'll now get the opportunity to compete for a roster spot in Buffalo behind Pro Bowler Josh Allen and Mitchell Trubisky.
DiNucci was a Dallas Cowboys seventh-round pick in 2020. He hung around with his original team, mostly on the practice squad, for two years before the Cowboys parted ways with him. He did get one start late in his rookie season.
Just when it seemed his luck had run out, DiNucci resparked some NFL scrutiny after a successful stretch with the XFL's Seattle Sea Dragons in 2023. Not long after, Sean Payton's Broncos came knocking.
DiNucci spent 2023 on Denver's practice squad.
