Broncos Tapped as 'Best Landing Spot' for Bucs WR Chris Godwin
Chris Godwin is only 28 years old. The long-time Tampa Bay Buccaneers veteran wide receiver is poised to hit the 2025 market as Pro Football Focus' No. 4 overall free agent.
Godwin's best free-agent fit, according to PFF's Mason Cameron? The Denver Broncos.
"Before going down with a dislocated ankle in October, Godwin was on track to produce his best season as a pro since his breakout 2019 campaign. His 85.7 PFF receiving grade through Week 7 ranked third among receivers. Given the success Bo Nix showed in his first season — despite having few proven weapons at his disposal — Denver will want to supplement its receiving corps this offseason. Sean Payton has shown a propensity to feed targets to receivers with a proven play-making track record, which Godwin is no stranger to, having seen 130-plus targets in each of his past three full seasons," Cameron wrote.
A proven, experienced veteran like Godwin to step in alongside Courtland Sutton, with Marvin Mims Jr. in between, could be a very potent wide receiver depth chart for the Broncos. One could only imagine the hay Sean Payton could make with Bo Nix.
The fly in the ointment is the dislocated ankle injury Godwin suffered in Week 7 of this past season. It ended his campaign and required surgery.
Godwin had already produced 50 receptions for 576 receiving yards and five touchdowns when he was lost for the season. To put that into a Mile High context, Mims finished as Denver's second-leading receiver, and it took him all 17 games to eclipse 500 yards (503). Godwin gets it done.
But with the dreaded 30-year-old milestone still on the horizon for Godwin, the Broncos could ostensibly invest in the former Pro Bowl receiver with a front-loaded contract. There's a reason teams structure contracts for wideouts the way they do, hedging against the 30 mark.
Take Sutton, for example. The multi-year extension he signed a while back is set to expire following the 2025 season when he'll be... you guessed it... 30.
Technically, with a late-February birthday, Godwin's only got one under-30 season left, but that particular milestone is more of a guideline than it is a hard rule. In a vacuum, few teams would have reservations over signing Godwin to a multi-year deal at his age.
But considering that he's coming off a season-ending injury, that'll shrink the pool of takers, and at the very least, limit the market for him. Perhaps the Broncos can capitalize on the situation and add a tremendous playmaker like Godwin to the offense.
PFF is 100% right about this one. The Broncos would be the best landing spot for Godwin.
