Broncos Have a Big Problem at Running Back but How to Fix it?
The Denver Broncos enter the 2025 offseason with plenty of needs but should be very happy with where they stand. The Broncos have draft picks, cap space, wealthy ownership, a dynamic head coach, and an emerging franchise quarterback.
The Broncos are ahead of schedule compared to preseason expectations, and one could argue they're just a few moves away from contending with the upper echelon of the AFC. Given the resources at their disposal, the Broncos will attempt to improve many roster spots.
However, none are as obvious and apparent as the need to upgrade the running back room. With Javonte Williams, the team’s primary back last year, set to hit free agency and lacking a single surefire starting-caliber back — Jaleel McLaughlin, Audric Estime, Tyler Badie, and Blake Watson — it could be argued Sean Payton should turn over the room completely this offseason.
There's no doubt Payton wants to utilize the running back position. In New Orleans, Payton would consistently sink premium resources into his backfield while his running back tandems would rank near the league leaders in total touches (both carries and receptions).
Payton stated in his end-of-season press conference he doesn’t want a “bell-cow back,” which makes sense because, frankly, no singular back could carry the load he places on the position.
This season was also a year of the running game renaissance in the NFL. With defenses playing more split safeties, lighter boxes, and just smaller bodies littered across defensive fronts, the run game output closed the gap on passing game efficiency.
Unfortunately, the 2025 free agency crop isn’t littered with stars like last offseason when Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry, and Josh Jacobs were available. Luckily, this appears to be one of the most talent-rich running back NFL draft classes in recent memory.
Not only is there star power at the top, such as Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty, but the depth is remarkable with ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. stating he has 33 backs with draftable grades.
Despite the lack of talent at the position, the Broncos backs still played a large role on offense. Williams, in particular, winded up as the team’s second-highest earner of pass targets and had the sixth most targets for a running back in the entire NFL.
Williams was obviously the only back Payton trusted in pass protection while being competent out of the backfield despite possessing such a low ceiling following his career-altering knee injury back in 2022.
The lack of running game success was not all on the backs but most of it probably should be placed on the unit. Denver’s offensive line was an above-average run blocking unit, ranking 13th in rushing yards before contact.
Denver ranked 28th in yards after contact. These two stats help separate the opportunity created by the run game infrastructure versus the individual play of the running backs.
Running back is quite obviously the Broncos' biggest immediate need on the team going forward. Fortunately, in an incredibly talented running back draft class, the Broncos will have ample options to improve the room, add more talent to the backfield, and help out the team’s young quarterback to continue to grow.
