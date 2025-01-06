NFL Announces Date and Time for Broncos-Bills Playoff Game
The Denver Broncos knew the who, what, where, and why regarding their opponent in the Wild Card round of the AFC playoffs. Now they know the when.
The NFL announced that seventh-seed Denver will kick off against the second-seed Bills at 11 a.m. MT Sunday from Highmark Stadium in Buffalo.
This will be the 42nd overall matchup — just the second-ever postseason meeting — between the Broncos and Bills, with the latter holding a 23-17-1 all-time series lead. The clubs last met during the 2023 regular season; the Broncos won a nailbiter, 24-22.
The upcoming iteration pits rookie quarterback Bo Nix and the 10-7 Broncos versus a 13-4 Bills buzzsaw led by MVP favorite Josh Allen, who powers the second-highest scoring offense at 31.8 points per game. Allen combined for 40 touchdowns (28 passing, 12 rushing) across 16 appearances, vanquishing the league's superpowers (Kansas City, Detroit) along the way.
Denver has opened as 8.5-point betting underdogs for the contest.
“We look forward to the challenge. They've had a great season," head coach Sean Payton said Sunday. "We're familiar with, certainly the travel. The last time we were there, felt like we were there seven days. We played Monday night. We got out there Friday. Our plane was delayed. But look, they're a really good football team, and that's why they're the No. 2 seed. We're going to have to have a great week of preparation, and we'll get ready to go.”
