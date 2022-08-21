5 Risers, 10 Fallers in Broncos' in 42-15 Preseason Loss to Bills

The Denver Broncos got utterly destroyed by the Buffalo Bills in their second preseason game. As a result, there are many fallers from the game and very few risers. However, there are multiple areas the Denver Broncos have to improve, and using their starters will help.

As things stand now, their depth shouldn't see the field, which needs to be fixed. Five cuts are coming before the final preseason game, and many of these fallers are at risk.

Faller: Josh Johnson | QB Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports It was a rough game for the backup quarterback where his placement was all over the place. Johnson's day was a lasting version of what he showed to start the Cowboys game. With what he showed, it's hard to trust him as a backup quarterback. Riser: Brett Rypien | QB Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports Rypien showed why this battle for the quarterback position is far from over. His ability to play with timing and anticipation can be handy for an offense that loses its starting quarterback. The issue is, his game came against third and fourth-string defenders, and he should start the next game. Faller: McTelvin Agim | IDL Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports It was a rough showing from Agim, who was a complete liability against the run. He usually can make up for it with his play as a pass rusher, but that was something he failed to do. As things stand with Agim, Denver cannot afford to have him on the field. That puts his roster spot in jeopardy. Faller: Jonathan Harris | IDL Getty Vic Fangio was a big fan of Harris, and the new coaching staff is giving him a chance. However, like Agim, Harris has been a liability against the run for the second straight week. Things look rough for the Broncos' depth on the defensive line, and Denver has to find an answer for that. Riser: Montrell Washington | WR/R There's no question that Washington has locked up the returner spot. He got a few chances on offense and made the most of his opportunities there. When he was drafted, it was clear that Washington was a Dwayne Stukes guy and is proving Stukes to be right. If Denver can make Washington an effective weapon on offense, he would easily be a steal from this past draft. Faller: Michael Ojemudia | CB Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports First, I hope Ojemudia can return from his dislocated elbow and that there is no lingering damage. That being said, his game before getting hurt was hard to watch. He is viewed as the fourth corner, but Demarri Mathis is making a push for that. Ojemudia was beaten multiple times and stonewalled as a run defender on the outside. This was a game that was bad enough to see his roster spot be in jeopardy if another corner stepped up their game. Faller: Delarrin Turner-Yell | S Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports The game from Turner-Yell can be summed up with one play. He had the ball carrier dead to rights, and instead of going for a tackle, he pulled up and stepped aside. When you're fighting for a roster spot, that's something you cannot do. Riser: Jalen Virgil | WR Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports Virgil has shown his ability to make plays on offense with reasonable consistency, even in practice. Against the Bills, he added his ability to make plays on special teams as a returner. If Denver weren't stacked at wide receiver, it would be safe to say Virgil earned a roster spot. Faller: Eric Saubert | TE Gregory Fisher/USA TODAY Sports Denver is in a bad spot with its tight end position. Albert Okwuegbunam has been rough this preseason, Greg Dulcich is dealing with a lingering hamstring injury, and Eric Tomlinson has been okay. Against the Bills, Saubert was inconsistent. He missed multiple blocks that allowed Bills defenders into the backfield, though he somewhat redeemed himself by catching a wide-open touchdown. There are a lot of concerns for the Broncos at this position. Faller: Andrew Beck | TE/FB Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports It seems like Beck is set to make the roster, but this was not the game to highlight that. Beck was rough on special teams, and he whiffed on multiple blocks. However, he is the only guy being used as the fullback, which is why he seems poised to make the roster. Riser: Corliss Waitman | P Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports In a game where Sam Martin was out with an ankle injury, Waitman did a good job as he is fighting for the punter job. Waitman had a long of 63 yards that set up the coverage unit to down it within the five-yard line, but the coverage unit followed the returner leading to a touchback. It makes financial sense to move on from Martin, and Waitman is working to make it worth it on the field. Faller: Bless Austin | CB Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports Austin followed up a rough game against the Cowboys with a worse game against the Bills. He got stonewalled outside as a run defender but did make five tackles, though most of them came after he allowed a catch. Faller: Zack Johnson | OT Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY NETWORK Despite a terrible showing against the Cowboys, Johnson remained the starter against the Bills. Unfortunately, he gave up multiple pressures and struggled to get any push in the run game. There is familiarity with the coaching staff, but that isn't going to be enough. Faller: Justin Strnad | ILB Shawn Dowd / USA TODAY NETWORK The Strnad experiment has to be nearing an end. His inability to get off blocks is heightened by his issues of being late to his run fits. There wasn't anything good from Strnad's game that heightens the concerns of the linebacker position. Riser: Aaron Patrick | OLB Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

While it wasn't a great game for Patrick, it was solid. He did a good job setting the edge and showed off his strength to generate some push.

Patrick's play on special teams is where he will have to make the roster, and he did a good job there.

Some of these players may not make it to the next game; if that was the case, this Bills' loss was not the type of game they wanted to go out on. So a bounce-back next week is a must for those who make it.

