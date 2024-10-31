Broncos QB Bo Nix Laughs Off Lamar Jackson Comparisons
Bo Nix has twice the number of rushing touchdowns as the notoriously talented Baltimore Ravens' superstar Lamar Jackson this season. The Denver Broncos' rookie quarterback is developing some dual-threat bragging rights.
Ahead of his head-to-head with the two-time NFL MVP this weekend, Nix is instead playing his most humble rookie card — wisely choosing not to compare himself to Jackson.
"I'm excited to play against him on the same level," Nix said of Jackson on Wednesday. "It's still crazy I get to play against those guys. Growing up watching [him], he's a two-time MVP, and he's been doing it for a few years now at a high level. I definitely don't want to be compared to him running the ball because I'm not quite there."
Jackson's super mobility is a cautionary tale for Nix. It takes a physical toll, and the longer a quarterback rolls the dice, the more likely the injuries pile up, as evidenced by Jackson's absence from Baltimore's Wednesday practice.
According to Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, Jackson was given a "rest" day, but the veteran QB is battling a back and knee injury.
"He's been playing great and we've got a lot of football in front of us here," Harbaugh said via Pro Football Talk. "We've got a game, quick game, another big game coming up. So that was warranted today."
Come game time, the Broncos won't be under any illusions that Jackson will display the trademark magic tricks that have become his calling card down through the years. He'll be suiting up.
Defending Jackson is a conundrum few teams have solved since he entered the league, but since the Ravens veteran running back Derrick Henry into the mix, it's become even more difficult to counteract. It will take Nix and the offense staying on the field if the Broncos are going to go the distance with a bonafide Super Bowl contender. The Ravens can hurt you in so many ways.
"It's still a team game. Each aspect of it is important," Payton said on Wednesday. "If we're not on the field long, there's more stress on the defense and vice versa. That's one matchup that you're discussing, and obviously, it starts—but doesn't just end with their running game. They're throwing the ball very well down the field. Their red zone numbers are at the top of the league. So there's a lot more than just one element, but of course that's an element."
Payton is right to be cautious. After all, Harbaugh's well-coached offensive unit happens to be ranked first in the entire league. Both teams are 5-3, but the Ravens are heavy 9.5-point favorites because they've been an elite team for so long.
At least Payton will be equipped with a defense under the expert leadership of Vance Joseph, the third-ranked unit in the NFL, so the Broncos aren't exactly pushovers. It all points to a pair of battering rams slamming headfirst into each other on Sunday. It will be extremely physical, and Nix recognizes that all too well.
"We know what it's going to be. We have to match the intensity, the passion [and] the physicality that they're going to play with," Nix said. "I'm excited for the challenge because these are the type of games that you go through, you play and they're extremely difficult. They're hard at the moment, but when you get out of them, you grow a lot as a player. You learn a lot about yourself and about your team. Ultimately, going on the road, competing and winning a game like this is special for an organization, too. It's not going to be easy, but we're going to be ready."
Preparation has been Payton's forte this entire season. Somewhere between all the big bodies slamming into each other, there' will be room for some creativity. The idea that Nix would somehow be more productive than Jackson with his legs might have been a serious stretch before the season started, but not so much now.
