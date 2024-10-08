Broncos QB Bo Nix Nominated for NFL's Rookie of the Week
Life is good in the Mile High City, as the 3-2 Denver Broncos are riding a three-game winning streak after beating the Las Vegas Raiders, 34-18, last Sunday. On Tuesday, it was announced that Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix has been nominated for the NFL’s Rookie of the Week award, the second time that the 24-year-old has been up for the honor this season.
While Nix didn’t win the award with his efforts against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3, his performance kicked off the team’s current win streak and saw the Broncos return to Denver with back-to-back East-Coast road wins to end September.
Against the Raiders, Nix completed 19-of-27 passes for 206 yards and two touchdowns, in addition to rushing for a third score. The No. 12 overall pick from last April’s draft had a career day donning the Broncos' 1977 Throwback uniforms, completing 70.4 percent of his passes and completing passes to 11 different receivers, a new team record.
Nix's career-high in passing touchdowns, completion percentage, and passer rating came after the young team captain became the first rookie quarterback in franchise history to win three consecutive wins. Denver’s 34 straight points scored against the Raiders were the most since the Broncos beat the Oakland Raiders back in 2014.
Broncos head coach Sean Payton’s offense continues to grow with his handpicked signal-caller, as Nix has been red-hot the last three weeks, as the former Oregon Duck completed 56-of-88 passes (64%) for 482 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, 59 rushing yards, and two rushing scores, with zero interceptions.
Nix faces some familiar competition for the Rookie of the Week award as his draft classmates, Washington's Jayden Daniels and Chicago's Caleb Williams, are also in the running. Jacksonville wideout Brian Thomas Jr., Raiders tight Brock Bowers, and New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. are in this week's conversation, too
Broncos Country can click here, to vote for Nix as Rookie of the Week.
Here’s to hoping for continued ‘Bo-Mentum’ as the Broncos continue to shock and awe the NFL masses.
