Broncos QB Bo Nix Opens Up on Unique Bond With WR Courtland Sutton
When Bo Nix started to hit his stride, so did veteran wideout Courtland Sutton within the Denver Broncos offense. As the meat and potatoes stretch of the Broncos' schedule arrives, it bodes well that the duo continues to blossom as a partnership, especially with the Cleveland Browns up next on Monday night.
Veteran chops will be at a premium during the Broncos' playoff push, and as Nix told the media on Friday, his go-to receiver brings his A-game every time he shows up.
"One thing that I admire about him is he practices everyday extremely hard," Nix said about Sutton on Friday. "He's out there practicing like it is a playoff game or it's the Super Bowl. He gets every rep—he hates missing a rep. He hates having to sub in and out, but that's just him. When we get into a game, I know he's going to be in. I know he's going to take the rep. I know we've gotten that rep during practice, so I have all the confidence in the world throwing it to him."
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Like all symbiotic relationships in football, building trust and chemistry is often formed through repetition.
“It’s practice and trying to maximize these reps we get in practice," Sutton said. "We have guys that are stepping up. [WR] Troy [Franklin] and [WR Devaughn] Vele have been doing a really good job of maximizing the reps that they’re in. ‘Marv’ (WR Marvin Mims Jr.) is doing a great job finding his niche in this offense. It’s been a lot of fun being able to watch everyone play their part in the offense, and us being able to get yards, and stay on the field and scoring points.”
Devaugh Vele, in particular, has emerged over the past quarter of the season, and it's been a productive revelation. Sutton has a knack for moving the chains for the Nix-led offense, and that connection is gashing opponents for rather substantial chunk yardage these days.
It's all a far cry from back in Week 7, a low point when Sutton played 56 snaps but didn't receive an official target. Undoubtedly, something has clicked in recent weeks for Sutton and his rookie quarterback, and they are becoming a feared tandem across the league.
The time Nix and Sutton have spent together and all the reps don't fully explain the run they've been on. Payton making Sutton a feature in his offense became a key priority.
Broncos offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi has also seen how putting in the hard work has allowed Sutton and Nix to cash in on the opportunities they're afforded on gameday, and the positive results have followed.
"I think it's two good players and guys that work hard in practice," Lombardi said on Saturday. "The opportunities have come up, and they've taken advantage of them. Obviously nothing is promised tomorrow, but we feel good about where those guys are. They're doing a good job."
Opening up the playbook didn't happen overnight for Payton. The Broncos head coach has doubled down on putting the framework in place for Nix first and foremost. Part of that process is providing and allowing a WR1 relationship to develop more organically for his quarterback, all while still working out the Broncos' true offensive identity.
Now we see the added wrinkles, like the involvement of second-year player Marvin Mims Jr. is hurting teams, and suddenly, Payton is dealing with a full deck of cards.
"We've got a pretty good menu now," Payton said on Friday.
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!