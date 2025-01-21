Broncos' Bonitto, Meinerz, Mims, & Surtain Make PFWA's All-NFL Team
The Denver Broncos finally achieved some modest team success, and wouldn't you know it? The individual accolades have come pouring in.
It's very much a chicken-or-the-egg proposition when it comes to figuring out which comes first: the individuals elevating the team to great success or is it the team's success showcasing the individuals for accolades and awards.
Four Broncos were named to the Pro Football Writers of America's All-NFL Team, including cornerback Patrick Surtain II, outside linebacker Nik Bonitto, right guard Quinn Meinerz, and returner Marvin Mims Jr. No team had more selections to the PFWA's All-NFL team than the Broncos this year.
That's quite remarkable, considering Denver made the playoffs as the No. 7 seed on the heels of a 10-win campaign. There were some juggernauts this year with many deserving players, but this is yet another sign of how things have changed and a harbinger of the Broncos' upward trajectory.
All four All-NFL Broncos were selected to the Associated Press's All-Pro Team, while Meinerz was the only one among the quartet to be snubbed for the Pro Bowl. The Broncos have a great young nucleus for head coach Sean Payton to mold moving forward.
And none of the players mentioned were named Bo Nix. Although he'll ultimately lose out in the Offensive Rookie of the Year sweepstakes to Jayden Daniels (whom the PFWA also named its ORoY), Nix was voted a Pro Bowl alternate.
At the very least, Broncos Country can rest assured by the historic rookie campaign Nix turned in. More harbingers of the times.
Congratulations to Surtain, Bonitto, Meinerz, and Mims for garnering All-NFL honors from the PFWA.
