Broncos' Answer at 'Joker' Could be This SMU Mid-Round Sleeper RB
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton values versatility in offensive players. We've heard Payton talk much since arriving in Denver about finding a 'joker,' which he recently defined as a pass-catching running back or tight end who can exploit the middle of the field and line up anywhere.
One potential later-round fit for this role could be SMU running back Brashard Smith. His unique blend of speed, agility, exceptional receiving skills, and surprisingly strong finishing ability, especially for his size, make him a compelling candidate.
The 5-foot-9, 195-pound Smith could be an ideal fit for Payton's elusive 'joker' role, and the best part is, he won't require a premium pick. Let's break it down.
Versatility
At the heart of Smith's appeal is his versatility. 2024 was his first season as a running back after converting from playing wide receiver, and he was extremely impressive, accumulating 1,332 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns.
Smith also found a way to remain a factor in the passing game and demonstrated exceptional skills as a pass-catcher, accumulating 327 receiving yards and four touchdowns in his final year at SMU. Draft guru Todd McShay highlighted Smith's talents on his podcast, The McShay Show, noting that Smith is "really great as a receiver out of the backfield."
McShay elaborated that Smith isn't just an outlet for short throws and can run more complex routes, such as post corners, and is effective at contesting catches against bigger defensive backs. Furthermore, Smith has also made a significant impact on special teams as a returner, even returning one for a touchdown in 2023.
Quickness & Agility
Smith's exceptional quickness and agility are undeniable assets. His instinctual fluidity allows him to execute sharp, decisive cuts inside and outside, leaving defenders scrambling as he races by.
If linebackers and safeties decide to take Smith on in open space, they risk becoming players on the wrong end of an ESPN highlight. With his electrifying ability, he has the potential to turn any run into an exhilarating opportunity for a touchdown.
Natural Hands
Although Smith's rushing ability is impressive, his skills as a receiver further solidify his case for the 'joker' role. As a former receiver, he runs precise routes, has reliable hands, and aggressively attacks the ball in contested catch situations. His receiving ability, in particular, makes him a formidable weapon on third downs and during two-minute drills, whether to finish the first half strong or secure a victory.
The Takeaway
As the NFL continues to evolve, versatility is becoming an increasingly valuable trait. Smith, with his explosive skill set, is the type of player who can change the dynamic of a game in a variety of ways.
If he were to land in a system like Payton's, emphasizing innovation and creativity, Smith's potential as a 'joker' weapon could make him one of the most intriguing players in the league. With the right coaching and development, Smith has all the tools to be an integral part of an offense that utilizes his unique skill set to the fullest, and that's something for Broncos Country to get excited about.
