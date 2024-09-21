Broncos at Bucs: Two Points of Emphasis For an Upset Win
The Denver Broncos' 0-2 start differs from what they or their fans hoped for. The Broncos faced two formidable defenses and are preparing to face their third consecutive tough defense with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to start the season.
It's a challenging task, and the Broncos are determined to avoid a 0-3 start, especially considering their historical struggles in the state of Florida in September. If the Broncos want to win this one, they have two crucial things to do: one on offense and one on defense.
Get a Bead on Bowles Pre-Snap
Offensively, the Broncos have to figure out Todd Bowles' defense. On the other side of the ball, Denver needs to force mistakes and give its offense more chances.
While Bo Nix has plenty of collegiate experience, the question was how he'd fare against complicated defenses he didn't see too often in college. Mike Macdonald and the Seattle Seahawks were a challenge, and they did a great job of disguising coverage and blitzes, leading to a rough day for the rookie quarterback. While the Pittsburgh Steelers were not challenging in the same way, they still created confusion, leading to Nix missing some open receivers.
The Bowles defense also does an excellent job of disguising what's happening pre-snap. His defenses have always been highly tough to read pre-snap, and there is a ton of talent on his defense to do all sorts of different things. The Bucs will make life difficult for Nix, so it is a point of emphasis for Sean Payton, Nix, and the offense to figure out what they're doing before the ball is snapped.
Even if the Broncos figure it out, they must overcome the talent gap between their offense and the Bucs' defense. If Nix can't find a way to make correct reads before the snap, this may be another low-scoring day for the Broncos, an offense that's scored one touchdown and 22 total points in two games. With how explosive the Bucs' offense can be, the Broncos may not be able to settle for field goals and still remain in the game.
Force Mayfield Mistakes
Getting extra opportunities can help the offense figure out the Bucs' defense, which is why the defense's point of emphasis has to be forcing mistakes, leading to either turnovers or three-and-outs. If the Broncos allow long scoring drives or even quick scores, the issues with the offense may be impossible to overcome. A long drive that keeps the Broncos' defense on the field in the Florida heat will tire them out, potentially leading to collapse.
The Broncos' defense has to stay rested and the offense needs more chances to figure out the Bucs' defense. The point of emphasis for each side of the ball works together in this game.
If the Broncos can figure out the Bowles' defense, they can put some points on the board and ease the pressure off the defense. In contrast, the Broncos forcing Mayfield mistakes can lead to points, directly easing pressure on the offense or giving them more opportunities.
In the end, this may be too much for the Broncos to overcome, but getting these points of emphasis down could lead to an underdog win.
