Broncos Camp: Biggest Risers & Fallers Early On
The Denver Broncos have four days of training camp practices in the books. Who are the biggest risers and fallers so far?
Let's dive in.
Riser: Javonte Williams | RB
There was speculation that Williams could be waived before the start of the regular season. After all, Williams was underwhelming in 2023 and the Broncos added Audric Estimé and Blake Watson during the offseason.
But thus far, Williams has shown that the reports of his demise may have been exaggerated. Reports from training camp are that he looks great and is far from being done.
It was easy to write off Williams after 2023, but the reality is he was coming off significant injuries, to the point it was a surprise that he was ready to go to start the season.
Williams is now further removed from those significant injuries and, in the first few days of training camp, has made it clear he can not only contribute but be the lead back in the rotation.
Faller: Zach Wilson | QB
The battle for the starting quarterback job certainly commands the most attention. Right now, depending on what you read, it's either Bo Nix or Jarrett Stidham who has the lead to be the opening week starter.
However, from what we've seen in training camp thus far, Wilson isn't in the running for the starting job. While he hasn't been terrible, he hasn't been consistent with his play thus far.
It's between Wilson and Stidham to determine who is the veteran QB to pair with Nix, the Broncos' 2024 first-round pick. At this moment, Stidham has the lead, even as Wilson has more starts in his NFL career.
It's true that Stidham has more experience with Sean Payton's system (albiet one year) but that can't be an excuse for Wilson if he expects to make the 53-man roster.
Riser: Greg Dulcich | TE
After a promising rookie season, Dulcich missed the bulk of the 2023 season because of a nagging hamstring injury. Fans were left to wonder about his status going into 2024.
Dulcich was cleared to play at the start of training camp and, so far, is showing the talent that got Broncos fans excited about him when he took the field as a rookie.
Tight end is one of several position on offense at which the Broncos don't have a clear starter. A healthy Dulcich, though, could be the guy to fill that role.
For now, Broncos fans can be cautiously optimistic about the 2022 third-round pick. If he stays healthy and keeps playing well, all the better.
Faller: Alex Forsyth | C
After the Broncos drafted Nix, the question was raised about whether or not Forsyth — Nix's former teammate at Oregon — would claim the starting job at center.
Thus far, that hasn't been the case. Luke Wattenberg has taken the first-team snaps at center for the first few days.
Questions have been raised about the center position ever since the Broncos opted to let Lloyd Cushenberry III depart as a free agent. Wattenberg does have more NFL experience, though it's been at guard rather than center.
While the competition is far from settled, it's clear that the Broncos aren't going to hand the job to Forsyth based on his relationship with Nix. Time will tell if Forsyth can take the lead as training camp continues and preseason games get underway.
Riser: Levi Wallace | CB
The battle for the No. 2 cornerback position opposite Patrick Surtain II is likely between 2023 third-round pick Riley Moss and 2024 free agent signing Wallace. Based on the first week of camp, it appears Wallace has a leg up.
It's not because Moss has struggled — initial reports are that Moss is doing well in coverage. However, it's Wallace that is getting more ball production, which may be what the Broncos are looking for.
The Broncos need to find a way to consistently produce more turnovers. That may mean they are more inclined to go with Wallace as the No. 2 corner, though they would certainly work Moss into certain packages.
With that said, Wallace needs to show that not only can he cause more turnovers, but that he can do well in coverage overall. For now, though, Wallace has a slight lead over Moss.
