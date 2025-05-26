3 Broncos With a Case for PFF's All-Under-25 Team
It's that time of the offseason when lists come out left and right, and the All-Under-25 team is a fun one as it highlights the future stars of the NFL. Some of the players who make the list are already NFL stars, and while the Denver Broncos have a rebuilt roster replete with young talent, they went completely unrepresented on Pro Football Focus' top 25 players under 25.
Is it just another case of disrespect from PFF? For once, it isn’t.
The Broncos only have 20 players under 25, and eight are rookies. Quarterback Bo Nix, rush linebacker Nik Bonitto, and cornerback Patrick Surtain II are 25 years old, so they don’t qualify. Of the 12 non-rookies, do the Broncos even have a player you can argue for?
To start, let’s narrow down the list: running back Audric Estime, wide receiver Troy Franklin, safety JL Skinner, linebacker Drew Sanders, rush linebacker Jonah Elliss, cornerbacks Kris Abrams-Draine and Quinton Newsome, inside linebacker Levelle Baily, and interior offensive lineman Nick Garguilo.
That list of 12 is now down to three players. Let's examine each of the three to see if they have a case for the All-Under-25 team.
Jaleel McLaughlin | RB
Three running backs made PFF's list: Bijan Robinson, De'Von Achane, and Jahmyr Gibbs. They all deserve to be up there, as they ranked third, 21st, and fifth in rushing yards, respectively, last season. McLaughlin ranked 46th. He doesn’t deserve to make it over one of them.
Does McLaughlin deserve it over someone else? No. He's been a solid rotational player for the Broncos.
McLaughlin can still develop more as a slasher back in the rotation, but he is still just that: a rotational player. He doesn't have an argument for the All-Under-25 squad.
Ja’Quan McMillian | CB
Trent McDuffie, Derek Stingley Jr., Devon Witherspoon, Christian Benford, and Cooper DeJean are the cornerbacks to make the list, and they all deserve it after what they did last year or have done throughout their careers. Not only are they the best at the position under 25, but they're also some of the better cornerbacks in the NFL, regardless of age.
So, does McMillian deserve to be among them? The short answer is no. The Broncos are replacing McMillian with the Jahdae Barron draft pick.
When the team he plays for feels it can upgrade over him, it's telling about the player. On top of that, McMillian wouldn’t even qualify, as the cut-off is that the player has to be 25 by the start of the season, and while McMillian is 24, he turns 25 in June. McLaughlin is barely even eligible as he turns 25 nine days after the NFL season kicks off, which leaves one player as a possible option.
Marvin Mims Jr. | WR/PR
Puka Nacua, Drake London, Malik Nabers, Ladd McConkey, and Brian Thomas Jr made the All-Under-25 list as the receivers. Three of the five broke 1,200 yards receiving last season, with McConkey missing that mark by 51 yards.
Nacua was the only one who didn’t break 1,000 yards, coming 10 yards short, but he only played in 11 games last season. All of these receivers, but Nacua, doubled the 503 receiving yards Mims totaled in 17 games. Even if you count the scrimmage yards, all but Nacua still double Mims’ 545-yard total.
However, the Mims conversation must include his returner work, as he made back-to-back Pro Bowls, and is a two-time All-Pro. Of the three Broncos, Mims is the only one with an argument, but it's because of his play on special teams.
However, the 33 total returns Mims had last year wouldn’t be enough to push out one of the 25 who made it, especially since third-phase players don't get the respect they deserve.
