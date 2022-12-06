Report: Broncos Visiting With CFL QB Nathan Rourke

The Denver Broncos are not done at the quarterback position.

After losing Josh Johnson to the 49ers and signing Jarrett Guarantano to the practice squad, Denver is hosting QB Nathan Rourke on a free-agent visit Tuesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

Rourke, 24, has spent the last two years with the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League. A second-round pick in the 2020 CFL Draft — unselected in the 2021 NFL Draft — he's completed 76% of his passes (307-of-406) for 4,105 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions over 13 appearances north of the border.

Prior to his stint with the Lions, the 6-foot-2, 209-pound signal-caller played three seasons at Ohio University, amassing 7,457 passing yards, 60 TDs, and a cumulative 146.5 QBR. Rourke added 2,034 yards and 40 scores on the ground, twice earning second-team All-MAC honors. He also was a two-time recipient of the Jon Cornish Trophy, awarded to the best Canadian player in NCAA football.

It's likely that Bourke's meeting in the Mile High City boils down to due diligence, as the Broncos have QBs Russell Wilson and Brett Rypien on the active roster and now Guarantano providing insurance on the taxi squad.

