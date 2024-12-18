Mile High Roundtable: Broncos at Chargers Bold Predictions & Picks
Last Sunday's win was important, giving the Denver Broncos their first winning season since 2016. But this week's short turnaround to face the Los Angeles Chargers is even bigger. A win and the Broncos will clinch a playoff berth.
Lose, and the Broncos' odds of making the postseason would still be high. But if this team truly wants to control its destiny, and bolster its AFC playoff seeding, the Chargers must go down.
It's no easy task, as the Chargers walloped the Broncos at Mile High earlier this season. The Broncos will absolutely have to come correct.
How will it shake out on Thursday Night Football? Let's go around the table to see how the Mile High Huddle staff envisions this one shaking out.
Scott Kennedy (@ScoutKennedy) 12-2: In two of the last three games, the Chargers offense had 187 and 206 yards against the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, respectively. Justin Herbert has 202 yards passing or less in five of the last six games. The Chargers don't have an offensive threat that scares a Broncos defense that ranks near the top in every meaningful category. Nix takes care of the ball in this one, and the Broncos suffocate the Chargers.
Pick: Broncos 24, Chargers 13
Bob Morris (@BobMorrisSports) 11-3: Last time the Broncos and Chargers met, Patrick Surtain II was lost to a concussion and Denver fell into a hole early. PS2 is expected to play this week and his presence should help. The Chargers remain a good defensive team but the offense has struggled at times, so it won't surprise me if Thursday's game is a defensive battle. The Broncos and Chargers have split the season series most of the past few seasons. Until somebody gets a sweep, I assume a split, meaning the Broncos win the rematch.
Pick: Broncos 20, Chargers 17
Nick Kendell (@NickKendellMHH) 10-4: The Broncos don’t come into this week in a must-win game, but if the team wants to avoid going to Buffalo for the first round of the playoffs, Denver needs to win this game. Denver’s run game has flatlined so it may once again come down to Bo Nix and the pass. Against a disciplined chargers team, Denver cannot turnover the ball like last week. It will likely be a game that comes down to who makes the fewest mistakes and wins the field position battle.
Pick: Broncos 20, Chargers 17
Thomas Hall (@ThomasHallNFL) 10-4: The Broncos are winning in all sorts of ways right now, including needing a luck. It’s a sign that once a winning attitude permeates through the team, good things happen. Nobody should be betting against Denver right now and that will continue on Thursday versus the Chargers.
Pick: Broncos 24, Chargers 17
James Campbell (@JamesC_MHH) 10-4: After a mediocre offensive showing, the Broncos simply must find success moving the ball and get Nix settled into games earlier, whether on the ground, with quick passes to extend the running game, manufactured QB runs, better play calls, or decisions. That said, the Broncos are finding ways to win and the prize of meaningful January football for the first time in over a decade should keep them motivated enough to split yet again with the Chargers. This will be close for sure, and it could go either way, but I'm going with the good guys.
Pick: Broncos 24, Chargers 22
Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL) 10-4: Aside from the very start of the season, it’s rare for the Broncos to turn in two sloppy games in a row. And in a playoff-clinching scenario — against a division rival, on national television, hoping to avoid being swept — they should answer the bell. Rejoice! For the first time in a decade, your Denver Broncos are postseason bound.
Pick: Broncos 23, Chargers 17
Dylan Von Arx (@DylanVonArxMHH) 10-4: The Broncos' four-game winning streak has been impressive but Thursday night will be a challenge. The Chargers have a scrappy defense and injuries to PS2 and Riley Moss still sting. This game could go either way but Denver has the momentum and is hungrier to make it back to the post season.
Pick: Broncos 20, Chargers 17
Keith Cummings (@KeithC_NFL) 9-5: Who would have believed this scenario playing out back when the pundits were making their picks? Alas, the Broncos are legit and have a chance to prove it on national TV. Denver's defense holds the key in this one and limits Hebert by picking him off twice.
Pick: Broncos 28, Chargers 17
Ron White (@RonWhiteNFL) 9-5: Although both teams will make an attempt to stay committed to the ground game, this will be a defensive battle. Nik Bonitto and PS2 will makethe Chargers offense uncomfortable and create several turnovers. In the end, the Broncos win and secure a playoff berth for the first time since Super Bowl 50.
Pick: Broncos 24, Chargers 16
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Lance Sanderson (@LanceS_MHH) 9-5: Something doesn't feel right about this game. With the way the Broncos offense has been playing of late, I'm having a hard time finding optimism about going on the road to play one of the league's best defenses. This is going to be a grind-it-out defensive slug fest, and unfortunately the Broncos are on the wrong end of it.
Pick: Chargers 17, Broncos 13
Chad Jensen (@ChadNJensen) 9-5: This is one of those games for the big boys. By virtue of producing their first winning season in nearly a decade, the Broncos have proven that the times they are a-changin', but are they ready to capitalize on a for-all-the-marbles type of game? My gut says yes, but this team won't be able to weather another multi-turnover game from Nix. After tossing five interceptions in the past two games, Nix reins it in, and delivers a clean performance and a Broncos playoff berth.
Pick: Broncos 27, Chargers 23
Mike Evans (@MHHEvans) 8-6: In a crucial AFC West clash, the Broncos' third-ranked defense will dominate, pressuring a hobbled Herbert — slowed by ankle and thigh issues — into costly mistakes and stifling the Chargers offense. Denver’s special teams will deliver key field position, giving the offense enough to grind out a hard-fought, low-scoring win.
Pick: Broncos 24, Chargers 20
Luke Patterson (@LukePattersonLP) 8-6: Herbert’s on pace to be sacked more than he’s ever been in his five-year career and his sore ankle can back that up. While he’s still dangerous, I expect Denver’s pass rushing posse to tee off on Herbert, recording at least 2.5 sacks and two takeaways. Nix wills this hot-and-cold offense to victory with more unsuspecting touchdown passes to tight ends and running backs.
Pick: Broncos 27, Chargers 23
Carl Dumler (@CarlDumlerMHH) 8-6: The Broncos find themselves traveling to their second home at SoFi stadium and an opportunity to climb even further up the AFC standings. I expect the Broncos to commit more to the run game this week taking some of the pressure off of Nix. The Broncos end up finding some success, with Audric Estime having a big week and then leaning into the play-action game to complement it. Defensively, I expect another multiple takeaway game, leading to a decisive victory for the Broncos on Thursday.
Pick: Broncos 27, Chargers 17
Erick Trickel (@ErickTrickel) 8-6: It's a short week for a Broncos team that looked sloppy coming off the bye week, but that managed to get it done. The Broncos know how big this game is with the fact they can clinch a playoff spot with a win. With a banged-up secondary they are going to have a tough task, but the Chargers have been 'Chargering' over the past few weeks and it continues this week as the Broncos pull out the playoff clinching win.
Pick: Broncos 27, Chargers 20
Kenneth Booker (@kenneth_MHH) 6-8: If Nix and the Broncos want to leave SoFi Stadium with a victory, Nix will need to control his interceptions. Expect a high-scoring affair, as neither team has been impressive on the ground. This game should come down to the wire, with Nix leading the Broncos on a late fourth-quarter drive to clinch the victory with a Wil Lutz field goal as time expires.
Pick: Broncos 34, Chargers 31
Follow Denver Broncos On SI/Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!