Two Key Matchups Broncos Absolutely Must Win vs. Chargers
If the Denver Broncos want to get to 4-2 by beating the Los Angeles Chargers, they must win these key matchups this week. Winning these matchups won't be easy, especially since the Broncos' focus may be split with a short break between games because of the Thursday night turnaround. Both key matchups this week involve pressure on the quarterback, as both teams can generate it.
Chargers Pass Rush
The Broncos need to be wary of the Chargers pass rush capabilities. Joey Bosa has been banged up, but they still have other capable pass rushers in Khalil Mack, Tuli Tuipulotu, and Bud Dupree, who have 267 pass rush snaps between the three of them.
That is just on the outside, as Morgan Fox and Ottito Ogbonnia have done well in generating pressure on the inside. However, the key here is from Garett Bolles and Matt Peart to hold back the edge rushers.
Mike McGlinchey is still on injured reserve, and Alex Palczewski got hurt in the win over the Las Vegas Raiders, so Matt Peart is the likely starter at right tackle. Peart did well filling in against the Raiders, and while Bolles struggled in the season opener, he has allowed a total of six pressures in the last four games.
The four edge rushers, Bosa, Mack, Tuipulotu, and Dupree, have combined for 32 pressures this season, led by Mack. Mack is the main threat, as he has a robust and productive history when playing the Broncos.
He has taken Bolles to task multiple times and must be ready for it. If Bosa plays, Peart is under even more pressure to step up because the Broncos have to keep Bo Nix protected.
What happens next on the Broncos beat? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Chargers Interior O-Line
As for the Broncos defense, it needs to generate pressure on Justin Herbert, and it can do that through the middle of the offensive line. Zach Allen has been having a monster season, but John Franklin-Myers, Malcolm Roach, and D.J. Jones all need to step up and help him.
Not only do the Broncos need to generate pressure, but they can also make it a long day for the Chargersif they can take the run game away, but the key here is in pass protection.
On the inside of the offensive line for the Chargers, you find Zion Johnson, Bradley Bozeman, and Trey Pipkins III. When I say that this has been one of the worst, if not the worst, interior offensive lines in the NFL this season, it's not an over-exaggeration. This trio has played every snap this season, and all three of them are in the bottom 12, out of 100, offensive linemen in Pro Football Focus' pass-blocking grade.
The Broncos need to do the most damage here when it comes to generating pressure on Herbert. He has been dealing with a high ankle sprain, which has clearly impacted his play. While they are coming off a bye week, the Broncos must test Herbert's mobility by generating push in the middle.
This is where Allen needs to make the biggest impact. He leads interior defensive linemen in pressure, fourth in pass rush productivity, and sixth in pass rush win percentage. Both Roach and Franklin-Myers have seven pressures each, so Allen's impact and drawing attention can help those two make a bigger impact.
There is a lot on the line with this game. It's a divisional opponent, and the Broncos are on a short week. The Broncos need this game. If they can come out on top with these two key matchups, then that will go a long way toward their fourth straight win.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!