The Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts game was like the Oprah Winfrey meme. "You get an interception, and you get an interception."

Both teams forgot they were allowed to score a touchdown in the complete slop-fest that was Thursday Night Football. But, of course, with the direction the Broncos have been headed, they may have felt they would get penalized for scoring touchdowns.

There isn't much to say about this game. Fans can't even take solace in the defensive performance of either side because of how bad the offenses were. With that said, let's jump straight to the grades.

Also, this week we got our first Dud of the Week.

MVP(s)

Defense: Bradley Chubb | OLB | Grade: 93.9

Yup, that's right. No offensive MVP for the week, but two defensive MVPs.

First up is Chubb, who was dominant against the Colts, and it didn't matter what offensive linemen he went against. He beat the highest-paid guard in the NFL, the rookie left tackle, and the right tackle: Chubb beat everyone.

He opened up so much for others and got initial pressure for others to finish the play, but he got his as well. He was stout on the edge against the run and looked good in coverage, even though he did it a total of five times. With eight pressures and 2.5 sacks, it was a tremendous day for Chubb.

Defense: Baron Browning | OLB | Grade: 89.6

Browning had a great day and really proved that playing on the edge is where he belongs. His athleticism and twitchiness make him hard to block, and he has enough speed and burst to turn the edge when getting after the quarterback. To get build his name even more, Browning will need to add more strength and power to help him get off blocks, which he got stuck on a few times against the Colts' running game.

Dud of the Week

Russell Wilson | QB | Grade: 21.3

This is the lowest grade so far this season. It's a whole 10.4 points lower than the previous low of the season. Wilson was that bad.

His two interceptions were major hits to his grade for different reasons. The first one was Wilson throwing it up to whoever on a hope-and-a-prayer throw. His second interception was significantly worse.

Not only did Wilson miss an open receiver that would've given Denver a new set of downs to work with, but he also threw it behind his intended target, who had to stop during his route for the pass to 'be on target.'

A few throws were good from Wilson, and he had a good scramble, but his positive impact plays, for the grading system, were on maybe 10% of his total plays. His mechanics have been a mess, and his unwillingness to look at the opposite side of the field hurts this offense.

The damning play for Wilson was the final play. It was a simple pre-snap read of man coverage by the Colts. Denver was 2x2 with their receivers (two out wide per side). The two to the offensive right were your man-beater routes, while the two to the left were your zone-beaters. Wilson, pre-snap, decides to lock on and stick with one of the zone-beater routes (Courtland Sutton), ignoring the pre-snap coverage read, if he even made it.

Wilson handed the Colts the game on a silver platter on the second interception and the final play.

The Positive

K.J. Hamler | WR | Grade: 87.2

Hamler was open a lot against the Colts. However, he was targeted twice, and one was a hope and prayer ball that ended up being intercepted. There were also some great plays as a blocker.

With how often he was open, including on the two plays that directly cost the game, Hamler should've had more than just two targets. Nevertheless, despite the lack of use, it was a great game from the receiver.

Caden Sterns | S | Grade: 82.7

Sterns had two great plays for interceptions with reading the quarterback. He also had a couple of other big plays in coverage. There was an improvement in his coming downhill against the run, but he missed another tackle bringing his season total to five.

Mike Purcell | IDL | Grade: 80.1

While the run defense struggled, Purcell was stout and consistently clogging up running lanes. He got the start in this game and should continue to be a starter on the line with the two Joneses. Purcell doesn't offer much as a pass rusher, but he still has shown he can work on passing downs with how much space he occupies and his strength to keep close the pocket on the inside.

Mike Boone | RB | Grade: 79.5

Boone had some nice runs where he dealt with some poor blocking. He caught the passes thrown his way, which was nice to see after some drops in the last two games. It is clear that Boone should get more touches with Javonte Williams done for the year, but he should not be kept in to block after the failures we've seen.

Patrick Surtain II | CB | Grade: 75.2

Surtain is a physical corner, but he must consistently play that way. He had a chance to secure a fumble after a strip sack by Chubb if he had dived for it, but he seemingly made a business decision not to.

There was a run play where Surtain could've made a play for a tackle by diving, where he would've at least slowed down the back, but instead, allowed it to go for another 10 or so yards. His coverage is great, but there is much to be desired elsewhere. Everyone knows he is and can be physical, but it must translate to every phase of his game.

Graham Glasgow | IOL | Grade: 67.2

Denver has started to do more inside runs, and Glasgow is doing better there as a run blocker. Has he been great? By no means, but the improvements are noticeable when you watch for them. He did allow a terrible strip sack by DeForest Buckner, who just whipped Glasgow, but he also had his wins against Bucker, especially in the run game.

Glasgow had a tremendous block on Grover Stewart for a big run, and on another, after getting stuck because the center failed and the right tackle tripped him, Glasgow managed to make a small block on Buckner while on the ground to give space for a solid run.

The Negative

Lloyd Cushenberry | OC | Grade: 36.1

With a mini-bye week, it's time the Broncos make a change at the center position. Cushenberry is the weak link of a unit and doesn't fit anything they try to do in the run game. He has failed consistently to get to the second level, doesn't move laterally for the outside runs, and lacks the power for inside stuff. His pass protection is 'fine,' but the context as to why makes it worse for the unit.

Dalton Risner | IOL | Grade: 36.5

Risner has a habit of blocking without his hands and is beaten consistently. He gave a lot of help to Cushenberry against the Colts, and they failed often. Denver needs to make changes on its line, but it also needs to try and help the value of Risner either for an after-season compensatory pick or a trade at the deadline. The Broncos are stuck between a rock and a hard place with Risner.

DeShawn Williams | IDL | Grade: 40.5

Williams did alright with getting after the quarterback and had a couple of nice plays against the run. However, while everyone else on the defense was whipping Matt Pryor, the few opportunities Williams got saw Pryor on the winning end. It's time to cut back on Williams' snaps and give some more opportunities to the rookies who have shown good promise in their limited reps.

Damarri Mathis | CB | Grade: 41.0

With Ronald Darby out, Denver needs the rookie to step up. Instead, Mathis allowed all nine targets to be caught for 94 yards, some of which were wonky throws with no business being caught. The worst of them saw Mathis allow the catch and look around, as the receiver was working on getting up because Mathis didn't down him. Most of the damage came from fellow rookie Alec Pierce, who was responsible for five of the catches and 51 yards.

Five of the catches Mathis allowed went for first downs.

Eric Tomlinson | TE | Grade: 45.7

Tomlinson is supposed to be the blocking tight end but has struggled mightily there this season, especially against the Colts. He doesn't offer much as a receiver to make up for blocking issues. The one time he was targeted by the Colts, he had a chance to make a play on a poorly placed ball, but fell short.

Denver needs Greg Dulcich back to exceed expectations for a third-round rookie tight end.

K'Waun Williams | CB | Grade: 49.7

Williams made some big plays, especially earlier in the game, but as the game went on, he started to falter more and more. He had one great pass break-up but allowed the other three targets to be caught for 45 yards, each being a first down. He got pressure on a blitz but missed two tackles. So the big plays were there positively, but just a few more on the negative side.

Other Noteworthy Grades

Melvin Gordon | RB | Grade: 62.8

After fumbling away the game in Week 4, Gordon was the next man up to fill in for the lost Williams. While Gordon put the ball on the ground against the Colts, he was ruled down before the rock came loose. It was a good rebound game where he was one of the better players on offense, though that isn't saying much.

Eric Saubert | TE | Grade: 60.3

Saubert had some good catches and a couple of good blocks, but he also failed a good amount as a blocker. None of the Broncos' tight ends have stepped up as blockers, which is hurting what the team wants to do offensively. There was hope Saubert could be that guy, but the top tight end currently is extremely inconsistent.

Nik Bonitto | OLB | Grade: 58.1

Bonitto showed off his speed and quickness as a pass rusher against Pryor and picked up four total pressures. If Bonitto can develop more in the weight room, it would help out his major issues against the run and give him another weapon as a pass rusher. He could have had at least his first career sack against the Colts if he'd been stronger.

Dre'Mont Jones | IDL | Grade: 55.7

Broncos fans know what Jones can do as a pass rusher; he has shown it with good consistency throughout his career. Now he needs to show he can step up and be consistent against the run because it was an issue against the Colts.

Coaches

Nathaniel Hackett | HC | Grade: 46.1

One positive about Hackett is that the play designs aren't bad. He has some well-designed plays that attack the weak spot of the opposing defense. The issue is his timing of the calls, the lack of sequencing to set plays up, and the bad trends he sticks with.

Shotgun runs are not inherently bad, but when using them in two-yards-to-go (or fewer) situations is. That limits the Broncos so much with the running back, and their offensive line isn't good enough for that.

Hackett also has a trend of trying one play, then on the following play, trying the same play, or a very similar one, and getting the same result. Does he know the definition of insanity?

While Hackett had a chance to play for the tie, he went for the win. While that was the wrong choice for the grading system, it was the right choice emotionally because that Broncos team deserved to lose.

Maybe it's time to pass on the play-calling duties as there are so many issues with this team, and just too much for Hackett to deal with. Pass the play-calling on, and focus on fixing every other issue first with less on your plate. Some coaches can handle it all, and others can't.

Ejiro Evero | DC | Grade: 53.2

The two interceptions were great, and the Broncos did a good job of getting pressure, but the defense faltered later in the game. On top of that, the coverage unit was a little shaky, as was the run defense.

The biggest issue with the defense against the Colts was a 2nd-&-1 with a corner 15 yards off the line of scrimmage. Evero still shows promise as a coach and the one who has shown the most by far, but he still makes his mistakes. We'll see how he bounces back.

Dwayne Stukes | STC | Grade: 58.2

Denver punted well and limited the returns, which was the best unit of the night. The field goal unit allowed one kick to be blocked, and the return units pickup up six yards on two punt returns. While the special teams had a good day against the Raiders, it seemed to be boosted by Tom McMahon.

