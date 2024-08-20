5 Broncos Who Made a Compelling Case for the 53-Man Roster
With one preseason game left, the Denver Broncos are closer to setting the 53-man roster. The starting positions should be settled after the first two games.
A few depth spots remain up in the air, but there are a few Broncos who have stepped up to make their cases for the final roster. They're all younger players who are either rookies or have limited NFL experience.
Let's break down the five players who've made a compelling case for the roster with one preseason game left to go. At the very least, they'll force the Broncos to make some difficult decisions when final cuts are made.
Tyler Badie | RB
Going into training camp, the focus was on Javonte Williams, Samaje Perine, Jaleel McLaughlin, and rookie fifth-rounder Audric Estime, all for different reasons. If you were looking for somebody who could push a veteran off the roster, 2024 undrafted rookie Blake Watson was often the pick.
But while Watson has been solid, Badie has made it known he can't be forgotten. An undrafted rookie in 2022 who entered the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens, Badie is healthy and has shown the Broncos exactly why they added him last year.
At this point, Badie has the edge over Watson — if the Broncos keep four running backs and decide to cut Perine (the veteran most on notice). A strong performance by Badie in Game 3 of the preseason could seal it for him.
Demontrey Jacobs | OT
The Broncos have their starting offensive tackles set and Matt Peart has the lead for the swing position. Quinn Bailey entered as a favorite to claim a depth spot, but injuries spelled an end to his season.
Alex Palczewski might have been pegged as the next man up after Bailey's injury, but he has been outperformed by Jacobs. Signed to a futures contract back in January, Jacobs had a very good showing in Game 1 of the preseason.
While he wasn't as good in Week 2, Jacobs was still solid while Palczewski struggled. Should the Broncos keep four offensive tackles, Jacobs has the clear edge for the final spot.
Jordan Jackson | DL
The additions of John Franklin-Myers and Malcolm Roach have solidified the Broncos' interior defensive line, giving them two capable starters. Depth, though, remains a concern beyond Matt Henningsen.
But Jackson has been a steady performer thus far. A 2022 draft pick by the New Orleans Saints, he spent that season on the practice squad, then joined the Broncos in 2023 and, again was a practice squad player.
While Jackson may not be starting material, he has shown the makings of a quality depth player this preseason. The final week will be his chance to show he should make the final cut.
Dondrea Tillman | OLB
The Broncos have four good edge rushers on the roster but, in recent seasons, have kept a fifth edge rusher on the roster. It's possible they do it again.
At this point, Tillman has made a good case that he should be the fifth edge rusher. The undrafted rookie particularly looked good against the Green Bay Packers in Game 2 of the preseason.
Another quality outing for the rookie could seal up a roster spot for him and make it another season in which at least one Broncos undrafted rookie makes the final cut.
Keidron Smith | S
Questions about the safety positions are getting settled, with Devon Key having a good preseason and P.J. Locke giving a steady presence. But after Caden Sterns' release, some may have wondered about the depth of the team.
Entering the preseason, Smith had quietly put together a solid outing. Two games later, he's notched two interceptions and caught everyone's attention.
An undrafted rookie in 2023, Smith has a case to be the fourth Broncos safety, along with Key, Locke, and Brandon Jones. It's also possible the Broncos keep five safeties. Either way, Smith is in the hunt for a roster spot.
