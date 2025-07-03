Breaking Down Broncos' CB Cash Commitments in 2025
The Denver Broncos added to their cornerback depth chart after selecting Jahdae Barron in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft. His selection gives the Broncos a cornerback on a cost-controlled deal for the next four seasons.
That could be a big benefit when it comes to controlling what the Broncos will have to pay in future seasons at the position. But exactly how much are they paying now? And what does that mean for future seasons?
Let’s examine the cap and cash commitments to the cornerbacks currently on the Broncos' roster and what decisions might have to be made this season and in future seasons.
Patrick Surtain II
- 2025 cap hit: $8.37M
- 2025 cash commitment: $22.17M
The Broncos’ 2021 first-round pick enters the second year of an extension he signed before the start of the 2024 regular season. HIs salary for 2025 includes a $21M option bonus that was treated like a signing bonus once exercised, which helped to lower his cap charge for 2025.
Surtain’s 2026 salary has already become fully guaranteed and the Broncos have a $10M option bonus that, if exercised, would lower his cap charge. The Broncos do have the option to not exercise it and just pay it as part of his base salary.
At the time Surtain signed his deal, he became the highest-paid defensive back in the NFL. It’s hard to argue he shouldn’t have been. The Broncos are committed to him through 2026 and could get out of the deal in 2027, though if PS2 keeps playing at a high level, the Broncos won’t be worrying about getting out of the deal.
Jahdae Barron
- 2025 cap hit: $3.286M
- 2025 cash commitment: $10.624M
Barron has yet to sign his draft pick contract, but the expectation is that he should be signed before training camp gets underway. Once he does, the Broncos will have him under cost control for several years.
As to why he hasn’t yet signed, this usually comes down to the team and agent debating over certain clauses added to a contract. However, Barron has participated in offseason activities, so Broncos fans should breathe easy and expect him to sign his deal.
Drafting Barron gives the Broncos plenty of options when it comes to how the cornerback depth chart takes shape now and in the future, as we will learn when we examine other players.
Damarri Mathis
- 2025 cap hit: $3.6M
- 2025 cash commitment: $3.4M
Mathis earned proven performance escalators based on the number of snaps he has played on defense in his three seasons with the Broncos. He started multiple games in 2022 (his rookie season) and 2023, but then lost his starting job a few games into the 2023 season.
He entered 2024 on the roster bubble but made the team. When he was active, he was mostly used on special teams. Mathis now enters the final year of his contract.
As I’ve discussed before, it doesn’t make sense to keep Mathis as a depth player on the salary he will make, but there is a chance the Broncos could trade him. While a seventh-round pick may be the most the Broncos could get, it would be better than nothing.
Riley Moss
- 2025 cap hit: $1.485M
- 2025 cash commitment: $1.245M
Moss had a groin injury as a rookie in 2023 and was mostly limited to special teams. But he claimed a starting job in 2024 and played well, though he did miss a couple of games.
Going into 2025, Moss is likely to start again but, after the Broncos drafted Barron, the Broncos don’t have to play Moss for as many snaps. More importantly, Moss will enter the final year of his contract in 2026 and, if Barron plays well this year, the Broncos don’t have to rush into an extension with Moss.
The Bronco will have to prepare for Moss to earn proven performance escalators, which are projected to raise his 2026 salary to $3.453M. He won’t earn anything more than that, though, unless he gets named to the Pro Bowl on the original ballot.
Ja’Quan McMillian
- 2025 cap hit: $1.03M
- 2025 cash commitment: $1.03M
McMillian wasn’t a starter as a rookie in 2022 but played 68 defensive snaps, then saw his workload increase the past two seasons. But while McMillian showed promise in 2023, he got exposed to a degree in 2024.
He was tendered as an exclusive rights free agent for 2025 but will be a restricted free agent in 2026. The right of first refusal tender is estimated to be $3.4M in 2026 but the Broncos wouldn’t get any draft pick compensation if he’s tendered at that amount, then signed to an offer sheet the Broncos don’t match.
McMillian is another player to watch as a possible trade candidate. The Broncos could opt to keep Damarri Mathis and trade McMillian instead. As with Mathis, the Broncos might not get more than a seventh-round pick, but it’s still better than nothing.
Kris Abrams-Draine
- 2025 cap hit: $1.047M
- 2025 cash commitment: $960,000
Abrams-Draine saw limited action last season on defense but did well for himself when he entered the lineup. The former fifth-round pick showed he could provide quality depth.
It’s his presence that would make it easier for the Broncos to trade either Mathis or McMillian. Abrams-Draine would ensure the Broncos would have a quality backup behind the three cornerbacks expected to get the majority of defensive snaps.
Abrams-Draine is under contract through 2027, so the Broncos don’t have to worry about his status for a couple of seasons. It remains to be seen if he’ll become eligible for any proven performance escalators in the future.
What it All Means
There are other cornerbacks on the roster but they all account for cap and cash commitments that are less than $1M. It’s possible one could slip onto the main roster, but the practice squad is the more likely spot for them,
With the six cornerbacks I’ve mentioned, the Broncos are committing $18.818M in cap space and a little more than $39M in cash commitments to the position.
That number could change depending on how the Broncos cornerback depth chart takes shape. Trading one of Mathis or McMillian would lower the Broncos’ commitments, though they’d get a little more relief from trading Mathis rather than McMillan.
The Broncos certainly aren’t skimping on their commitments to cornerback, as evidenced by the contract they gave to PS2. But they are benefitting from having other cornerbacks on cost-controlled deals.
Chances are the Broncos will continue to draft a cornerback each year, as that will allow them at least an option for inexpensive depth, with the possibility of starting.
In a few days, we’ll wrap up this look at the Broncos' cap and cash commitments by examining the running back room.
