Will Broncos' Top 2 Draft Picks Sign Contracts Before Voluntary Minicamp?
The Denver Broncos' offseason training program really gets cooking in two days with voluntary minicamp, which gives the rookies their first real taste of rubbing shoulders with the veterans. However, entering the week, the Broncos' top two 2025 draft picks remain unsigned.
Although five of Denver's seven 2025 draft picks have signed on the dotted line, first-round cornerback Jahdae Barron and second-round running back RJ Harvey have yet to agree to terms on their slotted rookie contracts. What's the rub? And will the Broncos get these crucial rookies inked before Tuesday's voluntary minicamp?
It's hard to say what the hold-up is, but both Barron and Harvey participated in rookie minicamp two weeks back, ostensibly signing waivers to allow them to take part in the on-field drills. If you're Barron or Harvey, though, how much longer do you want the security of your NFL career hinging on a waiver?
What if an injury were to befall one of these rookies and it cost them valuable year-one time or worse? Better get going on signing those deals, as the NFL's Collective Bargaining Agreement allows for very little wiggle room on these slotted rookie contracts anyway.
Barron was selected at No. 20 overall out of Texas. The reigning Jim Thorpe Award winner — given to the best defensive back in college football — is expected to be heavily involved in the defense as a rookie.
Barron could challenge either Riley Moss on the boundary or Ja'Quan McMillian in the slot for a starting job. But that process can't really begin in earnest until he's signed his contract, becoming an Bronco, officially.
Harvey was the No. 60 overall pick out of UCF. Rushing for close to 3,000 yards over his final two years in college, he led all FBS rushers last year in carries of 10-plus yards.
Sean Payton can't wait to get Harvey integrated into his offense with Bo Nix, and that process could start as early as this week. Let's hope these deals get signed so the Broncos can focus on football and these rookies can truly begin to assimilate the playbooks and culture, without worrying about business.
It's possible the terms of these deals have been agreed to, and the Broncos are waiting until Barron and Harvey return to Dove Valley to officially get them signed, with all the pictures and PR, etc. I hope it doesn't stretch beyond Tuesday, though.
The Broncos will kick off their first voluntary minicamp on May 27, which runs through May 29.
